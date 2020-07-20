There are certain photos you can create with a drone that are just not easily achievable with your normal photographer & camera. In this video from Mango Street, the dynamic duo will create a series of Vanity Fair inspired Socially-Distanced Images using a DJI Mavic Air 2. As an added bonus, by using the drone they’re able to maintain a nice safe social distance throughout the entire process!

Tip 1 – Perspective

Take advantage of angles you can’t normally reach from the ground like top-down / birds-eye shots. Remember to think about how to integrate your environment into the composition for added value.

Tip 2 – Interact with your environment

Try to create a unique scene using the top-down perspective and create a unique backdrop for your subject.

Tip 3 – Motion

Take advantage of the fact that your drone can do most of the heavy lifting for you. For example, capturing motion and running where you’d normally have to run backwards but instead, the drone will do this with ease.

Be sure to check out the rest of the video above to see these tips in action along with a quick, but detailed, walkthrough on a retouch & compositing session for these images. Let us know what you think in the comments below, and please share any portrait images (recent or in the past), you’ve created using your drones.

