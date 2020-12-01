Agora has recently announced the world’s 50 Best Photographs of 2020 with the 50 finalist photos from their biggest photo contest of the year, #BestPhotoOf2020, awarding the life-changing prize of $25,000 for the most-voted finalist photo on the Agora app.

Among the 50 finalists, you will find entries from Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, UK, Ukraine, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The voting stage is now open in the Agora app and will last until the winner announcement on December 28th. You can view the 50 finalist entries and their powerful stories in the press release below and official site here.

Free-to-use mobile app Agora launched the #BestPhotoOf2020 contest on March 30th, inviting photographers from all over the world to participate in the biggest photo contest of the year.

Over the past 8 months, +35k submissions from over 135 countries participated in the global contest, from which 50 finalist photos were selected for the final voting rounds on the Agora app.

The 50 finalist photos are now competing for the grand prize of $25,000 which will be awarded to the image which will gather the highest number of votes from the Agora user base and global community, revealed on December 28th.

For the past 8 months, the mobile app Agora has been on the search for the #BestPhotoOf2020, promising a life-changing prize of $25,000 for its author.

In 2019, Ghanaian self-taught photographer Michael Aboya won Agora’s #BestPhotoOfTheYear award and $25,000 with his powerful image ‘Songs of Freedom’, visualizing an unspoken struggle for freedom and belonging. Who will succeed him this year?

The #BestPhotoOf2020 competition was launched on March 30th on Agora, the 3.5 million users mobile app responsible for some of the most exciting photo competitions since 2017.

Photographers had until October 1st to participate with their best photos on the app for the chance to be selected in the Top 50 finalists and make it to the voting rounds. In total, more than 35,000 submissions were sent from over 135 countries.

How Does the Voting System Work?

On Agora, people worldwide submit their photos and Humanity votes to decide the Best Image of 2020. Unlike any other contest, the #BestPhotoOf2020 award recognizes the single most voted photo of the year, without any photography genres or categories.

The #BestPhotoof2020 winning image will therefore be chosen by the votes of the Global Community through Agora’s app voting system.

From November 16th until December 28th, everyone will be able to cast their votes on the Agora app for the finalist photos that struck them the most.

In each Round, 10 finalist photos will be competing for a duration of 1 week. The photo with the most votes will be qualified to the Top 5 final, to compete with the other Rounds winners.

Each Round of 10 photos is automatically and randomly configured with no preference. The number of votes are hidden during the voting phase, in order to make the process fair and equal for everyone.

Round 1 (from 16/11 to 23/11): 10 photos are competing, the photo with the most votes will be qualified for the Top 5 final

We’ve been overwhelmed by the quality of the +35k photos we’ve received in the #BestPhotoOf2020 Awards. We’d like to thank all the photographers around the world who shared their best images. We now invite everyone, everywhere to join our global democratic system and cast their votes on the Agora app to decide which finalist photo should be voted #BestPhotoOf2020 and win the $25,000 prize. Everyone’s point of view is important and contributes to a global result that decides the World’s Best Photo of 2020. Together, Humanity chooses the best images of the world, the images that represent all of us, making the voting process a deeply meaningful and beautiful practice for all. Power to the people! – Octavi Royo, Agora’s CEO & Co-Founder

Discover the 50 finalist photos: