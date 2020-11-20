Tether Tools is pleased to announce the two newest addition to our cable lineup. The TetherPro USB-C to USB-C Right Angle Cable and TetherBoost Pro USB-C Core Controller Extension Cable.

The TetherPro USB-C to USB-C Right Angle Cable is the photographer’s choice for tethering a USB-C camera to a computer with a USB-C port. It allows for an angled straight camera connection, routing down the side of the camera, with no adapters or dongles. Not only does this cable ensures a secure fit in the camera port for excellent connectivity and transfer, but the right angle hugs the side of the camera port keeping it out of the way and giving the photographer more freedom to be creative.

The TetherBoost Pro USB-C Core Controller Extension Cable extends and enhances the Type-C signal an additional 16 feet (5m) to help move your images up to 10 Gbit for the fastest and most secure way to transfer your files from your camera to your computer. Connect a base tethering cable, up to 15 feet (4.6m), to get a maximum length of 31 feet (9.4m) of distance while maintaining high transfer rates and connection stability.

[Related Reading: TetherTools Tetherboost Pro | Hands-On With The Connectivity Solution]

Key Features

Streamline your connection from your computer to your camera—no dongle necessary

Designed to the highest USB specifications to filter out signal noise and reduce transmission error

Available in high-visibility orange and non-reflective black

Specifically designed for data transfer up to 10Gpbs 5 Gbits/s

Charge USB-C computer and devices up to 60w

Right-angled cable ensures streamlined and secured fit at the camera

Maintain a stable and reliable connection up to 31 feet (9.4 m) when paired with about Tether Pro Cable.

TetherBoost integrated power regulator for consistent and reliable data transfer

Available in black or high-visibility orange

Check Pricing & Availability of TetherTools Products Here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon