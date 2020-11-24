Being a creator is tough. First, there is the constant struggle to find inspiration and new ideas. Adding to that, you have to come to terms with finding inspiration and not being able to execute it.

I mean, have you never gotten a cool idea only to be held back by lack of gear?

At Wedio, we strongly believe that you are not going to buy your next camera. You are going to rent it or subscribe to it. And we believe you’ll flourish as a creator because of that.

Check out this post and find out:

Barriers and opportunities that creators face

What is the circular economy?

What does it mean to access instead of own?

… and how does that affect creators?

Photographers and filmmakers face a lot of obstacles during their creative journey. Now more than ever. Let’s talk about a few of them.

The Environmental Impact of Creativity

The EU gets a cool second-place finish in a race nobody wants to participate in: the production of electronic waste. In fact, the ​EU alone produces more than 12 million tons of electronic waste​. Every year.

That’s a lot of junk.

Most creators we talk to also think about this:

Is it fair to buy a brand spanking new lens for just one project?

What do you do with your camera once it’s served its purpose?

Can you allow yourself to go out and buy the newest stuff every time?

Economic Uncertainty

Recent times haven’t made things better for creators. Freelancers and creatives struggled even before COVID. It’s a constant battle between revenues and expenses. Getting the sweet gigs requires sweet gear.

And every year brands like Canon, Sony or Panasonic drop new cool products. If you want to keep up – if you want to stay competitive – it gets pretty expensive.

So, why waste money on something that becomes outdated so fast?

Video is On The Rise

On the other hand…

Being Skilled With a Camera Has Never Been More in Demand.

Video is ​the media to go to​ for everybody in our digital world. Whether you are in the creative industry, business & marketing, or work for an NGO.

As of May 2020, ​720,000 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every day and 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute worldwide. People watch 1 billion hours of video on YouTube every day – if that’s not an opportunity, then I don’t know what is.

Everyone has a story to tell

If you’re just getting started as a creator or have just a few projects in your portfolio already, you probably know how big of a struggle it is to find work. And how criminally undervalued you’ll often be.

“Mind shooting this long promotional video for us? We can’t offer money, but it’s good exposure!”

Yeah… No thanks.

But trust us. The new trend works in your favor, and demand for video is only going to grow in the future.

However,​ if you’re trying to grow your portfolio​ and want to work on many different projects – ​you’ll need a lot of gear.​ Multiple camera bodies or lenses. And don’t even get me started on lighting or sound equipment.

That is why getting the right gear for your project shouldn’t be a problem anymore. Especially if you’ve ever heard of the circular economy.

What is the circular economy?

It’s a movement that has been here for a while now. It’s a system where goods are recycled, reused, remanufactured, or redesigned for an entirely different purpose. Reusing products to unburden our planet Earth by reducing waste. It helps with pollution reduction while still supporting and enhancing the economy.

A part of the circular economy is what the fancy scientist types call ​access-based consumption.​ The idea is to be able to use products ​without transferring ownership.

It’s already a big part of our world. Think about Airbnb or car-sharing services. ​Hey, even pet owners feel the sharing love.

And now it’s time for the creative industries to embrace it.

Access-based consumption is the solution

Wedio is founded on the idea of renting instead of buying gear. Your strength and your power as a creator isn’t in your countless way-too-heavy gear bags. It’s your brain, your vision.

Rent your next camera equipment and get exactly what you need for your next project. And for a cut-rate price.

If you already own a couple of cameras and lenses, don’t get me wrong. Don’t try to get rid of them as fast as possible. Circularity wouldn’t work without those who own the equipment and can also rent it out.

So, what’s the benefit for you as a creator?

Never skimp on gear again. By having access to rentals or subscription-based gear, you can use exactly the right setup to fulfill your vision.

Save money! It’s clear that for most short-term projects, it’ll be much cheaper to rent than to own.

Earn a bit of money. With the gear you already have – or subscribe to – you can rent it out to other creators. I mean, do you use every piece of your equipment every day?

Be a part of the solution. Reduce the environmental impact of your hobby or job – you’ll make sure that humankind is able to shoot videos in the future, too.

And that is exactly how the circular economy works. Things are bought, reused, rented out, repaired, and finally recycled.

Not Just a Trend

The sharing economy is projected to grow massively.​ And you might look at it as unlikely as a creator or camera owner.

But in the past, it seemed unlikely that there’d ever be big systems for renting out your apartment when you weren’t using it. Or to share your daily car commutes. Or to make some extra money by driving your car for other people.

What we need to do as creators is to take ownership of this progress, though. The sharing economy has been rightly criticized for sometimes marginalizing those it’s supposed to empower.

And creators need all the power they can get.

Want To Know More?

Showing the pros and cons of the rental/subscription model is tough in just one blog post. Read more of our thoughts on the circular economy here.

*Content shared with permission by José Cantú of Wedio