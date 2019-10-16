Synology DiskStation DS218+ Giveaway ($1,300 Value)

Having a safe place to store our data should be one of our biggest priorities as photographers and videographers. Your photos and videos are your livelihoods and without a secure and sustainable data storage procedure, you could be putting your career at risk. We’ve all heard terrifying data recovery stories of external hard drives crashing and failing and we wanted to do our research to help prevent that.

In doing so, we discovered Synology, an industry-leading storage solution company whose mission is to protect the world’s data. They work with businesses of all sizes to manage and secure data, providing solutions at whatever scale you need. So, we’ve teamed up with Synology to offer one lucky winner an incredible storage solution!

The Giveaway Prize – DiskStation DS218+

Synology is giving away their DiskStation DS218+ along with two Seagate 14TB IronWolf HDDs to one lucky winner. This is $1,300 value that could solve your storage issues immediately! Built with a dual-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, Btrfs file system support, and Cinema 4K video transcoding, the DiskStation DS218+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure is designed for those who need an all-around storage solution that has been optimized to not only safeguard data, but also deliver fast file transfer speeds, real-time 4K video streaming, and the storage of Ultra HD content.

How to Enter Synology Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. There are a total of 5 ways to enter and each entrant can gain up to 13 entries if they complete all of the entry methods. Giveaway ends November 6th, 2019.

What is a NAS and Why Do You Need It?

NAS stands for Network Attached Storage and acts as an external hard drive, but is connected via your network. This allows for remote access and file-sharing capabilities and protects photos and video footage from loss, corruption or disasters. The Synology NAS is an integral part of a 3-2-1 Backup Strategy: 3 different copies of your data, on 2 different media, 1 off-site. To learn more about Synology’s products click here!