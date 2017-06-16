WINNER ANNOUNCED: Sony a9 Giveaway in Partnership with Fundy & Fstoppers!

UPDATE: THIS CONTEST HAS ENDED. CONGRATS TO THE FOLLOWING WINNERS (SELECTED AT RANDOM VIA THE GLEAM.IO APP):

Congrats to Ryan Robinson from South Dakota!

We’ve paired up with Fundy Software & Fstoppers to give away the hottest camera on the market – the brand new Sony A9!

The giveaway prize

This is Sony’s new flagship camera and has quickly become one of the most sought-after cameras on the market. Here are a few specs worth noting:

World’s first full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, 24.2 MP2 resolution

693 point focal plane phase detection AF points with 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second

Mag. Alloy Dual SD card slots, and extended battery life

120fps all full HD at up to 100Mbps

enter Giveaway here!

Sony a9 Camera Giveaway!!!



(If you are having trouble seeing the giveaway entry form, access it directly here)

There are 7 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 7 you can gain up to 23 individual entries to increase your chance of winning.

Contest is open internationally (additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US).

One lucky winner will be selected on June 15, 2017 by Scott Robert Lim and Andrew Funderburg.

Storytelling and the Power of Print

The Power of Print is a documentary following Andrew Funderburg of Fundy Designer, as he travels to France to recreate a print of his great-great uncle’s portrait. The lucky Sony A9 winner will be selected live at the premiere on June 15, 2017 by Sony Artisan Scott Robert Lim and Andrew Funderburg himself.

More about the sony a9

Want to see our initial thoughts on the Sony a9? Refer to these articles:

FAQS

Is this giveaway open internationally?

Additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US.

Can I get entries for “Signing up for a free SLR Lounge Premium Trial” if I am already a Premium Member?

Yes. You don’t have to sign up for another account. Simply enter your existing account info into the “What is Your Username or Email (for verification)” Field.