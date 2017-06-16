WINNER ANNOUNCED: Sony a9 Giveaway in Partnership with Fundy & Fstoppers!

New Workshop: Headshot Photography 101

June 16th 2017 8:00 AM

UPDATE: THIS CONTEST HAS ENDED. CONGRATS TO THE FOLLOWING WINNERS (SELECTED AT RANDOM VIA THE GLEAM.IO APP):

Congrats to Ryan Robinson from South Dakota!

We’ve paired up with Fundy Software & Fstoppers to give away the hottest camera on the market –  the brand new Sony A9!

The giveaway prize

This is Sony’s new flagship camera and has quickly become one of the most sought-after cameras on the market. Here are a few specs worth noting:

  • World’s first full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, 24.2 MP2 resolution
  • 693 point focal plane phase detection AF points with 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second
  • Mag. Alloy Dual SD card slots, and extended battery life
  • 120fps all full HD at up to 100Mbps

enter Giveaway here!

Sony a9 Camera Giveaway!!!

(If you are having trouble seeing the giveaway entry form, access it directly here)

  • There are 7 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 7 you can gain up to 23 individual entries to increase your chance of winning.
  • Contest is open internationally (additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US).
  • One lucky winner will be selected on June 15, 2017 by Scott Robert Lim and Andrew Funderburg.

Storytelling and the Power of Print

The Power of Print is a documentary following Andrew Funderburg of Fundy Designer, as he travels to France to recreate a print of his great-great uncle’s portrait. The lucky Sony A9 winner will be selected live at the premiere on June 15, 2017 by Sony Artisan Scott Robert Lim and Andrew Funderburg himself.

More about the sony a9

Want to see our initial thoughts on the Sony a9? Refer to these articles:

FAQS

Is this giveaway open internationally?

Additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US.

Can I get entries for “Signing up for a free SLR Lounge Premium Trial” if I am already a Premium Member?

Yes. You don’t have to sign up for another account. Simply enter your existing account info into the “What is Your Username or Email (for verification)” Field.

Comments [79]

  1. Miroljub Čeperković

    If I will win this, this will be my first to win a giveaway. Luck, please be on my side
    | |
  2. Marco León

    So hype, can’t see who won though??
    | |
  3. Carlos Grant

    have they already selected someone
    | |
  4. Vince Obach

    If I will win this, this will be my first to win a giveaway. Luck, please be on my side.
    | |
  5. Marcus Enrique Espina

    This will be the best first camera for me!
    | |
  6. Andy Lu

    Consider my fingers crossed! 
    | |
  7. Anton Gunchev

    I want this camera. Victory, will be the best gift on my birthday
    | |
  8. Jose Atencia

    This is my favorite camera to get ahead in my small business. Beg God to win this amazing piece of beauty 
    | |
  9. Jeyjey Esst

    Great contest . 
    | |
  10. Sari Ristiniemi

    I would be happy to skip into the Sonys world after Canon. 
    | |
  11. Richard Zhang

    With the Sony A9, jumping ship is becoming more and more likely 
    | |
  12. Wayne Emmanuel Mahinay

    I could never ever afford this camera, it would take me years just to hold one. If I win this giveaway I would be forever grateful for being the first stepping stone to my dream to become a photographer. Thank you so much for this opportunity. Best of luck to all who joined this giveaway! ;)
    | |
  13. Michael Peterson

    Thanks for the giveaway! Good luck to all!
    | |
  14. JESSE JACKSON

    I’m excited for this giveaway. I would love to aim that A9 towards the dark Southern Arizona night skies and see what amazing detail I can capture with it. I have the technique down, now I just need a new sensor to push the limits of. Thanks for the opportunity!
    | |
  15. Malla Neha

    AWESOME !!! Would love to begin snappin’ away on that thing!😍😎
    | |
  16. Brigitte Ferland

    Nice
    | |
  17. Scott Whisler

    Looks like a great camera!!
    | |
  18. patrick dewaele

    This is great giveaway…with a bit of luck…who knows 
    | |
  19. Andrew Santoro

    That camera looks awesome! It’ll be the perfect camera for my budding travel blog
    | |
  20. Jennifer Ludwig

    That documentary looks sweeeeeeeeet! Seriously though, goosies. Can’t wait to check it out. Thanks for this!!!
    | |
  21. Taegeun Kim

    It will be my dream come true if I win Sony A9. I do have so passion that I had a dream about it. I wish I can win this and share my photo style and definitely write a review. 
    | |
  22. Ilir Berisha

    Cant wait,  saw the product video that camera is the best
    | |
  23. Julio Olivari

    It’s just a dream camera for me am starting photography 2 years ago this will be a super gift 
    | |
  24. Peter Clayman

    I’m no phony so show me the Sony…I’m super fine so show me the A9…ok…I’ll stop lol…
    | |
  25. Judit Uj

    Good luck everyone! :)
    | |
  26. Admin Jimenez

    Sony <3
    | |
  27. Leonard Chiang

    entries submitted! Hope to win this in time for my Africa travels and volunteering 
    | |
  28. Moe pwint phyu

    I really hope to win this prize
    | |
  29. Eric Shull

     Do people really win these things?    I’m always skeptical 
    | |
  30. Chris Higuera

    I’d love for this to be the first camera I switch to from Canon. 
    | |
  31. Lorna Heacock

    Bam!  What a great opportunity!
    | |
  32. Nikola Balos

    Truly looking forward to the announcement and two weeks! Also would love to upgrade from a Sony a72 to the A9, oh my God how much of a tremendous difference that would be!
    | |
  33. Jerome Papaya

    I want to get it!
    | |
  34. Bryant Cordova

    I love to document nature and sports. It would be a great opportunity to do so with quality gear. 
    | |
  35. Freddy Loco

    I would love to continue with Sony and upgrade to this camera. I want to win!
    | |
  36. Alwatani MoulayRachid

    This camera is great wish i had one
    | |
  37. Yacine dellaoui

    best giveaway ever , i dont have even smartphone . i have been pray since i heared about this giveaway

    | |
  38. Doreen Comerford

    This camera is great wish i had one
    | |
  39. Jack McMullan

    Good luck everyone! This would be an incredible prize to win! It would be life changing
    | |
  40. julia bertomeu

    Just realased about the giveaway via the fstoopers youtube. This would be an amazing chance to start growing in photography and change my old canon 1100 for the sony a9! Really need to improve and learn about how to take amazing shots !
    | |
  41. Moe pwint phyu

    I’m interested in photography.One of my dream is to become a photographer. I not enough my money for camera.One day i must be own a camera. I love photography.If i win this is my first camera and forever keep in my heart.I want to win for first time photography.
    | |
  42. David Bohus

    I would need this camera in my future career as a filmmaker but i can’t afford one now. Having it would help me making much better movies like thisone:  https://youtu.be/e3B-xf-GTSw and rise in filmmaking 
    | |
  43. Chris Eliopoulos

    I love this camera and i wish i have it
    | |
  44. Andrejs Saiko

    never won any “giveaways”. so if no, i have my nikon D3300.
    | |
  45. Jamie Zartman

    Yes state of art mirrorless 
    | |
  46. Iosif Miclaus

    Adorable camera! 
    | |
  47. Mihai Căulea

    I wish I can touch something so great. If I won… I cannot dream of this camera. 
    | |
  48. Horia Trânc

    Best camera!
    | |
  49. Andrei Constantinescu

    Great tech!
    | |
  50. Doina Cecilia IORDACHESCU

    good for travelling….
    | |
  51. Călin Narcis

    Nice!
    | |
  52. Bida Mamador

    DAB!
    | |
  53. Wil Lei

    It’s light and full featured for travel
    | |
  54. Alex Moldovan

    Love the fact that what I see is what I get on a mirrorless camera.
    | |
  55. stefano cascino

    It would be fantastic use that camera! I could catch fantastic pics and grabe  awesom videos. Hope never ends!
    | |
  56. Bonnie Fiser

    Done, would love to win it, I’m a Sony girl,  A100, A700, A77, A99 would really now love to have a mirrorless!
    | |
  57. Adalsteinn Hjelm

    Beautiful camera. Would love to use it here in the fantastic landscapes of Iceland!
    | |
  58. Vickie Virt

    Nice addition to my photography. Perfect .
    | |
  59. Daryll Griffith

    would be a dream come true
    | |
  60. Marco Moura

    This Sony is amazing, since my Canon 70d “died” I’ve been looking for something different to replace it and this one caught my eye, love to try it out and give a full review, fingers crossed!!! 
    | |
  61. Taegeun Kim

    Wow It will be my dream come true if I won this, I can even write a review for it !! finger crossed !!! Please !!!
    | |
  62. Stacy Tyler

    Great content and great giveaway, keep it coming SLR Lounge.
    | |
  63. Ashling Hayes

    Oh wow! Would lovethis! I am a Sony user anyway, but this would be a step closer to dream! My a 58 has died….
    | |
  64. Anthony Lemoine

    Waw What a amazing gift! I’d love to win this one!
    | |
  65. Daniel Mchenry

    My friend Robert Burrell, he is an aspiring photographer and is motivated by excellence and I know this camera would offer excellent quality photos that he need 
    | |
  66. Casey Ketchum

    Would love to win!
    | |
  67. Jose Atencia

    Lost my camera in an accident and think this is my last chance!
    | |
  68. humberto utrabo jr

    I want!!!!!!
    | |
  69. Pedro Costa

    I really need a FF camera and this one seems to be amazing.  With honor revealed on my profile and European Capital of Photography with lots of followers all around the World.
    | |
  70. Antonio Parks

    I have the A7S2 I need the A9. It will enhance an artist creativity
    | |
  71. Jeremy Berkson

    Yes please!
    | |
  72. Tash Yurch

    Please bless me with this amazing camera!
    | |
  73. Vincent Dao

    Please bless me with this amazing camera!
    | |
  74. Sebastien Hyppolite

    I’ve been participating in many giveaways here so far and never won one. I hope this timw i get lucky
    | |
  75. Fletcher Davies

    A9, About 9 reasons I should win this.
    | |
  76. Elena Kirienko

    Beautiful Camera!

    | |
  77. Veronica Cull

    Beautiful Camera Package!
    | |
  78. Kyle Stauffer

    The commentators under the “giveaway” articles remind me of the movie ‘I am legend’. You never see them in any of the other articles. Here countless numbers unseen before will be coming into the light and drooling at the mouth for the prize lol.

    Watch this alter the future comments and nobody says anything.
    | |

