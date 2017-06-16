WINNER ANNOUNCED: Sony a9 Giveaway in Partnership with Fundy & Fstoppers!
UPDATE: THIS CONTEST HAS ENDED. CONGRATS TO THE FOLLOWING WINNERS (SELECTED AT RANDOM VIA THE GLEAM.IO APP):
Congrats to Ryan Robinson from South Dakota!
We’ve paired up with Fundy Software & Fstoppers to give away the hottest camera on the market – the brand new Sony A9!
The giveaway prize
This is Sony’s new flagship camera and has quickly become one of the most sought-after cameras on the market. Here are a few specs worth noting:
- World’s first full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, 24.2 MP2 resolution
- 693 point focal plane phase detection AF points with 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second
- Mag. Alloy Dual SD card slots, and extended battery life
- 120fps all full HD at up to 100Mbps
Sony a9 Camera Giveaway!!!
- There are 7 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 7 you can gain up to 23 individual entries to increase your chance of winning.
- Contest is open internationally (additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US).
- One lucky winner will be selected on June 15, 2017 by Scott Robert Lim and Andrew Funderburg.
Storytelling and the Power of Print
The Power of Print is a documentary following Andrew Funderburg of Fundy Designer, as he travels to France to recreate a print of his great-great uncle’s portrait. The lucky Sony A9 winner will be selected live at the premiere on June 15, 2017 by Sony Artisan Scott Robert Lim and Andrew Funderburg himself.
More about the sony a9
FAQS
Is this giveaway open internationally?
Additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US.
Can I get entries for “Signing up for a free SLR Lounge Premium Trial” if I am already a Premium Member?
Yes. You don’t have to sign up for another account. Simply enter your existing account info into the “What is Your Username or Email (for verification)” Field.
If I will win this, this will be my first to win a giveaway. Luck, please be on my side
So hype, can’t see who won though??
have they already selected someone
This will be the best first camera for me!
Consider my fingers crossed!
I want this camera. Victory, will be the best gift on my birthday
This is my favorite camera to get ahead in my small business. Beg God to win this amazing piece of beauty
Great contest .
I would be happy to skip into the Sonys world after Canon.
With the Sony A9, jumping ship is becoming more and more likely
I could never ever afford this camera, it would take me years just to hold one. If I win this giveaway I would be forever grateful for being the first stepping stone to my dream to become a photographer. Thank you so much for this opportunity. Best of luck to all who joined this giveaway! ;)
Thanks for the giveaway! Good luck to all!
I’m excited for this giveaway. I would love to aim that A9 towards the dark Southern Arizona night skies and see what amazing detail I can capture with it. I have the technique down, now I just need a new sensor to push the limits of. Thanks for the opportunity!
AWESOME !!! Would love to begin snappin’ away on that thing!😍😎
Nice
Looks like a great camera!!
This is great giveaway…with a bit of luck…who knows
That camera looks awesome! It’ll be the perfect camera for my budding travel blog
That documentary looks sweeeeeeeeet! Seriously though, goosies. Can’t wait to check it out. Thanks for this!!!
It will be my dream come true if I win Sony A9. I do have so passion that I had a dream about it. I wish I can win this and share my photo style and definitely write a review.
Cant wait, saw the product video that camera is the best
It’s just a dream camera for me am starting photography 2 years ago this will be a super gift
I’m no phony so show me the Sony…I’m super fine so show me the A9…ok…I’ll stop lol…
Good luck everyone! :)
Sony <3
entries submitted! Hope to win this in time for my Africa travels and volunteering
I really hope to win this prize
Do people really win these things? I’m always skeptical
I’d love for this to be the first camera I switch to from Canon.
Bam! What a great opportunity!
Truly looking forward to the announcement and two weeks! Also would love to upgrade from a Sony a72 to the A9, oh my God how much of a tremendous difference that would be!
I want to get it!
I love to document nature and sports. It would be a great opportunity to do so with quality gear.
I would love to continue with Sony and upgrade to this camera. I want to win!
This camera is great wish i had one
best giveaway ever , i dont have even smartphone . i have been pray since i heared about this giveaway
Good luck everyone! This would be an incredible prize to win! It would be life changing
Just realased about the giveaway via the fstoopers youtube. This would be an amazing chance to start growing in photography and change my old canon 1100 for the sony a9! Really need to improve and learn about how to take amazing shots !
I’m interested in photography.One of my dream is to become a photographer. I not enough my money for camera.One day i must be own a camera. I love photography.If i win this is my first camera and forever keep in my heart.I want to win for first time photography.
I would need this camera in my future career as a filmmaker but i can’t afford one now. Having it would help me making much better movies like thisone: https://youtu.be/e3B-xf-GTSw and rise in filmmaking
I love this camera and i wish i have it
never won any “giveaways”. so if no, i have my nikon D3300.
Yes state of art mirrorless
Adorable camera!
I wish I can touch something so great. If I won… I cannot dream of this camera.
Best camera!
Great tech!
good for travelling….
Nice!
DAB!
It’s light and full featured for travel
Love the fact that what I see is what I get on a mirrorless camera.
It would be fantastic use that camera! I could catch fantastic pics and grabe awesom videos. Hope never ends!
Done, would love to win it, I’m a Sony girl, A100, A700, A77, A99 would really now love to have a mirrorless!
Beautiful camera. Would love to use it here in the fantastic landscapes of Iceland!
Nice addition to my photography. Perfect .
would be a dream come true
This Sony is amazing, since my Canon 70d “died” I’ve been looking for something different to replace it and this one caught my eye, love to try it out and give a full review, fingers crossed!!!
Wow It will be my dream come true if I won this, I can even write a review for it !! finger crossed !!! Please !!!
Great content and great giveaway, keep it coming SLR Lounge.
Oh wow! Would lovethis! I am a Sony user anyway, but this would be a step closer to dream! My a 58 has died….
Waw What a amazing gift! I’d love to win this one!
My friend Robert Burrell, he is an aspiring photographer and is motivated by excellence and I know this camera would offer excellent quality photos that he need
Would love to win!
Lost my camera in an accident and think this is my last chance!
I want!!!!!!
I really need a FF camera and this one seems to be amazing. With honor revealed on my profile and European Capital of Photography with lots of followers all around the World.
I have the A7S2 I need the A9. It will enhance an artist creativity
Yes please!
Please bless me with this amazing camera!
I’ve been participating in many giveaways here so far and never won one. I hope this timw i get lucky
A9, About 9 reasons I should win this.
Beautiful Camera!
Beautiful Camera Package!
The commentators under the “giveaway” articles remind me of the movie ‘I am legend’. You never see them in any of the other articles. Here countless numbers unseen before will be coming into the light and drooling at the mouth for the prize lol.
Watch this alter the future comments and nobody says anything.
