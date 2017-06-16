Product Photography Hack | Peter McKinnon On Using IKEA Showrooms For Product Stages

Walking through IKEA can be quite daunting if you have never done so. A simple trip to pick up a lamp or end table can turn to a 3-hour trek as the store ushers you from showroom to showroom in a maze-like configuration as you gawk at their Swedish wares.

Now, IKEA can be a treasure trove of DIY photography gear. We have talked in the past about various hacks using Swedish’s finest goods; hacks such as using a pleated paper shade as a softbox, a salad bowl as a beauty dish, or using an $8 table for product shots, but what about using the store itself as a hack?

In his daily vlog, Peter McKinnon usually talks about his daily adventures between tutorials and cinema tricks. In his latest one about setting up a live event and exhibition, McKinnon reveals a little not too well know secret, using the pre-made “sets” at the furniture store for product photography.

The setup couldn’t be simpler, set up the item you want to photograph, take a few shots and continue about your day. It goes without saying, if you spend a little too long lingering in a particular area you might get questioned by an employee about what you are doing. The legalities of all of this, if images are used for commercial works may be a bit murky, so you may want to consider that.

Not everyone has access to a huge studio, or even access to rent one under a small budget, but if you need a few shot for a blog or a portfolio this “trick” could be a perfect solution. It’s clever, you can’t argue that.