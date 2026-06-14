Best Engagement Photography Locations in Portland, Oregon

We’ve been based in Portland since 2004, and after hundreds of engagement sessions across the city and the surrounding region, we still find new spots worth shooting. Portland rewards photographers who treat a session as an adventure rather than a checklist — the city is dense with character, and it changes entirely depending on which neighborhood, bar, trail, or stretch of waterfront you choose.

Below are some of our favorite engagement photography locations in Portland and the surrounding areas, with notes on what makes each one worth the trip. For a broader look at Oregon locations beyond the city, WeddingMaps has a useful Oregon engagement location guide covering spots across the state.

Cathedral Park

Portland’s historic St. Johns Bridge gives you something no other location in the city can match: 400-foot steel suspension towers and a 1,207-foot main span that turns any couple into a small, beautifully framed subject. One couple we photographed here had just returned from a trip to Paris where they’d gotten engaged without a photographer. Cathedral Park more than made up for it. A colorful fall sunset, a crescent moon, and a picnic setup gave us everything we needed.

Location: 8600 NW Bridge Ave, Portland, OR 97203

Ron Tom’s

Among Portland’s hundreds of dive bars, Ron Tom’s earned a spot in this guide for a specific reason: one couple we photographed met each other while waiting in line for the bathroom here. The window light fell perfectly across them, the leading lines of the drapes did exactly what you’d want them to do, and the vintage interior gave us a warm, moody backdrop that felt genuinely personal. Ron Tom’s has a spacious back patio with an outdoor fireplace and a ping pong table — and yes, it’s one of countless microbreweries. Portland has more microbreweries per capita than any other city in the world.

Location: 600 E Burnside St., Portland, Oregon

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland takes its parks seriously — there are at least 279 parks and natural areas in the city. Tom McCall Waterfront Park is one of the most versatile, with a 2.6-mile loop, fountain features, a big boat dock, riverfront views, and public art throughout. Portland is one of the only cities that allows public bathing in the fountains, which can make for spontaneous and genuinely fun moments in a session. For one shoot here, we climbed the mast of a sailboat docked at the river and photographed down on the couple as they caught the last light of sunset.

Location: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

[Related Reading: Best Engagement Photography Locations in Toronto, ON, Canada]

Forest Park

At 5,200 acres, Forest Park is one of the largest urban forests in the United States, and it sits entirely within Portland’s city limits. More than 80 miles of trails, fire lanes, and forest roads make it easy to lose a couple for an hour and come back with something that looks nothing like a city session. We like walking couples along the creek, and there’s a hidden, castle-like ruin inside the park that very few people know about. Classic Pacific Northwest forest, no driving required.

Location: 4099 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210

Portland International Airport

Honestly, this one surprises people until they see the results. One couple we worked with love architecture and built their relationship largely around travel — so PDX made complete sense. The airport has been voted America’s Best Airport multiple times, and the terminal architecture gives you strong geometric lines and interesting light at sunset. We shot silhouettes inside, then found a spot just under the flight path where we captured the couple dancing with planes coming in overhead. PDX also holds a “street pricing” policy — everything costs the