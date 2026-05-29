Adorama Business Solutions Is Giving Away Two $50,000 Studio Upgrades. Here Is How to Enter.

If your organization has been running on an aging studio setup, or piecing together a production environment with whatever budget allowed at the time, Adorama Business Solutions has something worth checking out. The company’s B2B division is running its first-ever Studio Upgrade Contest, and the prize is not a gift card or a single piece of gear. Two winning organizations will each receive a fully customized $50,000 studio transformation, built around how they actually plan to use it.

The contest was originally announced at NAB Show earlier this year and has since drawn hundreds of submissions from businesses, production teams, and educational institutions across the country. This week, Adorama Business Solutions added Canon U.S.A. as the exclusive camera and lens category partner, which means the winning studios will be equipped with Canon’s professional imaging lineup alongside everything else.

What the Prize Actually Includes

Each of the two winners receives $40,000 in production equipment spanning photo, video, lighting, audio, computing, and accessories, plus $10,000 in hands-on support from the ABS Pro Services team. That support piece covers consultation, system design, installation guidance, and training, which is worth noting because a $40,000 gear drop without someone helping you integrate it properly is a recipe for frustration. The fact that professional setup and workflow support is built into the prize rather than left as an afterthought reflects how ABS operates on the B2B side generally.

Adorama Business Solutions will also document the transformation process for each winner, capturing before-and-after content as the studios evolve. For organizations that want to tell that story to their own audiences, that is an added benefit beyond the equipment itself.

Who Should Enter

The contest is open to organizations that produce video or multimedia content and are looking to meaningfully upgrade their production environment. That covers a wider range of applicants than you might initially think:

Higher education media programs

K-12 broadcast and video programs

Corporate in-house video teams

Brand studios and creative departments

Marketing teams producing internal video content

The people typically entering on behalf of these organizations include media program directors, video production managers, creative directors, and AV or IT leaders responsible for studio environments. If you are the person at your organization who is always quietly frustrated by what you are working with, this is aimed at you.

How to Enter

The submission process is straightforward and free.

Head to adorama.com/studioupgrade Complete the form describing how your team currently uses the studio and what improvements would make the biggest difference Submit photos and videos of your current studio as part of the application

After submission, you’ll be connected with a dedicated account manager and our Pro Services team for a virtual walkthrough to discuss your goals, optimize your space, and help finalize your entry. Please note that entries are reviewed based on studio needs, production goals, and the potential impact of an upgrade on the organization’s work.

The submission window is open now through November 11, 2026. Two winners will be announced on December 2, 2026, with studio upgrades taking place in the first quarter of 2027.

Final Thoughts

Contests like this tend to attract a lot of submissions, which means the quality of your application matters. The judging criteria leans on vision and impact, not just need, so organizations that can clearly articulate where they are today and where they want to go creatively will have an advantage. If that describes your team, it is worth the time to put together a strong entry. The deadline is months away, but getting in early never hurts.

You can find full details and submit your studio at adorama.com/studioupgrade.