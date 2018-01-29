Sony A7RIII vs Nikon D850 vs Canon 5D Mark IV
In the normal realm of cameras (not the likes of the Hasselblad X1D or Leica M10), the most coveted cameras of 2017 and currently in 2018 are undeniably the Sony A7Riii and Nikon D850, and the Canon 5D Mark IV still tops Canon’s list of most wanted.
While the A7Riii is basically a Crusader, converting users left and right to the Sony religion, the D850 and 5D Mark IV are pillars. Together they represent the best one can buy from each company (which is why in our latest contest we’re letting you choose one of the three you want most), which of course draws comparison on each detail. Dan and Sally Watson have put together a good practical look at all of these units to assist you in reaching your own overall conclusion.
From dynamic range tests to skin tone rendering, buffer performance and ergonomics, AF tracking and button placement, live view performance and coloration, this is a good overview of all cameras coming from the same voices whilst using each in the same environment simultaneously.
Stating the above is partially a preface to acknowledging that these aren’t clinically controlled tests and some of the conclusions are opinion based on their usage. I, for example, don’t have the same praise or qualms with the cameras they do, but that’s good. For those of you who have familiarized yourself with the technical facets of each unit, many of the thoughts offered up here are, frankly, the benefit of first hand experience using a wide gamut of cameras in rapid succession. Reviewers like us, Dan and Sally and so forth are fortunate to be able to do this, and perhaps it is in that vein where you’ll derive most of the applicable benefit.
Check it out and show some love to Dan and Sally. Let us know what you like best and what you’re hoping for next. Of course I’d be remiss not to remind you to enter our giveaway that lets you choose between an A7Riii, D850, and Canon 5D Mark IV. Click here for that.
You can find more good stuff from Dan’s YouTube, LearningCameras.
“The A7Riii is basically a Crusader, converting users left and right to the Sony religion”
[Eye roll, folds arms] Numbers or it didn’t happen.
The only concrete market share data we have is… what, the BCN rankings
out of Japan? The same rankings that have pegged Sony as #3 in mirrorless ILC market share (behind Canon!!) for 2 years running?
Sony makes some impressive gear, but the ‘converting in droves’ narrative
doesn’t seem to be impacting Canon’s actual units. So either the
conversions are coming from other companies, or perhaps they aren’t
happening in the great numbers all these ‘I switched to Sony!’ pieces
that social media might imply.
Or, put another way by a friend at CR — speaking to how recently companies have been making big news of market share up-ticks:
Sony: “We sold the second most of a subtype of ILCs over a two month period in one country.”
Nikon: “We sold the most of a subtype of ILCs over a one month period in one country.”
Canon: “We sold the most ILCs over the last year globally, just as we’ve done every year for the last 14 years.”
I don’t forward that along to state ‘We’re #1’ nearly so much as to make a point. Canon’s not really budging in annual units, so where is the great exodus to Sony I keep hearing is fully in progress?
Arguably the same could be said for Nikon, claiming they had the most sales over the holiday period of December – a month with historically low sales compared to say October or November.
In addition, conversion is a process with a fulcrum…one that’s near the end of the lever. Conversion doesn’t happen in high numbers, and as anecdotal as it may be, those like myself have access to a host of data from retailers, brands, and of course users (here at SLRL for instance), and when it comes to conversion and indoctrination into the world of ILCs, the ones with a voice appear to be going with Sony.
I can’t express much here, but suffice to say within the coming weeks some numbers will be let loose which will be of some interest.
K, I welcome such data. I’m not putting my head in the sand with Canon’s sales so much as they seems to have the only numbers we have to go on.
So I would love to see segment-specific numbers to see how some aggressively spec’d rigs (A7R3, D850, D500, etc.) are actually doing sales-wise.