In a recent interview Sigma’s CEO Kazuto Yamaki mentioned that their short‑term strategy indeed involves the possibility of introducing mirrorless lenses for Nikon Z-mount. The folks at Nikon Rumors have reported on this in the past, but this latest interview snippet provides some more hope that the rumors are actually true, and sometime this year (2021), we may actually see lenses from Sigma that won’t require an adapter mount!

“It’s true that the photography market has been systematically shrinking for years – in keeping with more and more people simply using smartphones to make photos and videos. Less cameras sold also means less potential customers interested in buying a lens, which is why our short‑term strategy indeed involves a possibility of introducing lenses with new mounts – to such photography systems as Nikon Z or Canon EOS R. So far, however, the number of orders for our lenses is still above our manufacturing capacities, and especially the capabilities of our R&D department.” (Source: ICAN)

Given the state of decline the camera has been in over the last few years, especially so with the pandemic, it may still be a while before any official production starts up, but the fact that the CEO has confirmed that making native lenses for Mirrorless is on the roadmap is a good sign! Personally, the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 Art is one of my favorite lenses in my arsenal, so the thought of being able to get one for my Mirrorless that doesn’t need a FTZ adapter is wildly exciting to me.

So what are your thoughts? Are you fans of the Sigma Art line up? Would you re-invest in them for Canon or Nikon Mirrorless or just keep shooting with the mount adapters? I guess the big thing to do once they do make some native glass is to do some comparisons of the native vs adapter lenses to see which performs better, as well as the standard optic comparisons. Lots to be hopeful for! Anyway, let us know what you think in the comments below.