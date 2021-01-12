A few weeks ago CyberLink Corp announced the first macOS release of PowerDirector 365, CyberLink’s flagship video editing software for content creators, enthusiasts, and professional users. With hundreds of video editing tools, a wealth of built-in effects, and the added subscription benefits, users of all levels can create outstanding videos for everything from school projects and social media to a full, end-to-end video production.

PowerDirector, a multi-award winning video editor, has been the choice of Windows users of all levels for over a decade. The highly-rated Android and iOS app versions have been downloaded more than 130 million times. PowerDirector 365 for macOS provides a wide range of tools and features to inspire the needs of any content creators. Users can access professional tools such as keyframes and Hollywood-style green screens or tune the most intricate details with an unmatched array of masking, blending, and title-designing features. The 365 subscription offers unlimited access to all CyberLink design-packs for sound effects, background music, LUTs, and artistic templates. All these features come at highly-competitive and flexible pricing options.

“Artists and content creators widely embrace the mac platform, and Apple’s expansive offering makes its computers more accessible than ever to creative-minded casual users, enthusiasts and students,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “PowerDirector 365 for macOS follows CyberLink’s celebrated philosophy of developing highly optimized software and making them accessible to the widest audience possible. With our first macOS version of PowerDirector, we are delighted to provide users with powerful, yet easy-to-use video editing tools, and a streamlined production workflow that shortens the learning curve, leaving more time to bring creative ideas to life.”

PowerDirector 365 for macOS – List of Key Tools and Features

Precision Design Tools:



Video Collage Designer

PiP Designer

Title Designer

Subtitle Room

Crop, Zoom & Pan Tools

Blending Mode

Mask Designer

Effects Room

Speed Controls

Keyframe Setting Room

Transition Room

Professional Video Editing Features:

Video Pre-cut

Multi-sample Chroma Key

Produce Image Sequence

Correct Distortions (lens, color)

4K Video Editing Preview

Audio Scrubbing

Library Preview

Extra-large Thumbnail Preview

Reverse Timeline Order

Undock Library & Timeline

Monthly Design Packs:

PowerDirector 365 offers users an ever-growing collection of animated titles, transitions, color presets, and music to fulfill their creative vision. Subscription allows users to get access to new design packs every month.

Unlimited access to CyberLink premium plug-ins & effects for video editing

CyberLink Premium Content Packs

Bloggers Social Media Pack ▪ Content Pack Premium 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ▪ Lens Flare Blending Pack ▪ Light Leak Overlay Pack ▪ Holiday Pack v11 ▪ Urban Minimalist LUTs Pack

Versions & Pricing

Choose Your PowerDirector 365 for Mac Subscription Plan

1 month: US$19.99

12 months: US$69.99

Product Availability

The above products are available online at the CyberLink online store and in selected retail outlets worldwide in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese and Korean.

SLR Lounge Video Team’s Thoughts / Who Is This For?

The video team at SLR Lounge gave the app a quick test and from a quick session trial, it seems like it’s a beefed-up version of iMovie or a similar application. Effectively a good application for someone who wants more out of their video editing than iMovie can offer but aren’t quite ready to make the leap into the bigger/professional editing suite world like Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or Avid.