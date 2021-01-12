Sony has officially unveiled the Airpeak aircraft at CES2021 as part of its drone project in the area of AI robotics. While the teaser announcement came about 2 months ago, I bet most people didn’t think it would be a drone capable of carrying a full mirrorless system!

Sony launched the Airpeak brand with the goal to further develop today’s drone technology while achieving the utmost in value creation. As the first phase of this project, Sony will launch a new business targeted for professional photography and video production in the spring of 2021. In order to fully support the creativity of video creators, the payload of the drone can be equipped with an Alpha™ mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full-frame aerial photography and video. Airpeak, the industry’s smallest class of drone that can be equipped with the Alpha system, is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight, and aims to contribute to the world of entertainment while also pursuing new possibilities for creative expression.

Sony will continue to post project-related information going forward and remains engaged in co-creation activities leading up to the launch of Airpeak in order to gain feedback from professional drone users.

Information regarding this project will be regularly updated at the following site:

https://www.sony.net/airpeak and be sure to visit the Sony Square site for daily updates at CES 2021. Obviuously we’ve not gotten hands-on with this device yet, but we’ve already put in a request to demo as soon as possible. Until we can test it in person, let us know what you think and any questions you might have for us to cover in the comments below!