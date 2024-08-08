As an elopement photographer in Colorado, doing this Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II review felt like coming home. Its wide-angle images let me dive back into my love for landscapes, while still nailing those intimate, human moments. With its ultra-wide 16mm view and razor-sharp optics, I can capture an entire scene without needing a panorama. With the f/2.8 aperture, I can capture images in any light. And of course, when combined with the amazing Sony sensors, the clarity of this Sony GMaster lens allows beautiful detail in both shadows and highlights to be captured with ease…

The new compact and lightweight design of the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II make it a dream lens for all types of adventure photographers, perfect for those who need a wide-angle lens high up in the mountains, of course. But this second-generation ultra-wide zoom also makes an essential addition to any wedding or elopement photographer’s kit.

While the price tag is a step up from its predecessor, the payoff is a lighter body, more consistent color, more precise, fast, and quiet autofocus, and of course, sharper images. The high-quality optics, laser focus, and portability make it ideal for weddings, elopements, sports, and outdoor adventures. Get ready for those jaw-dropping shots that will leave everyone speechless! With that said, let’s dive into the details of this lens review…

Sony FE 16-35 mm f/2.8 GM II Lens | Specifications

FOCAL LENGTH & ANGLE OF VIEW: 16mm (107°) to 35mm (63°)

LENS MOUNT(S): Sony e-mount (FE full-frame)

APERTURE & RANGE: constant f/2.8 maximum, minimum f/22

STABILIZATION: No

AUTOFOCUS: Yes, four XD linear motors, 2 groups

MANUAL FOCUS: Yes (Linear response mode available)

OPTICAL CONSTRUCTION: 15 elements, 12 groups, 3 extreme aspherical, 1 extra-low dispersion element

MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION: Mostly metal, weather-sealed

MAGNIFICATION & FOCUS DISTANCE: 0.32x magnification, 0.22m (8.66 in)

FILTER THREADS & HOOD: Yes, 82mm, locking plastic hood

SIZE: 3.5×4.4 in (111.5 x 87.8 mm)

WEIGHT: 1.21 lbs (547g)

PRICE: $2,298.00

Sony FE 16-35 mm f/2.8 GM II Lens Review | Who Should Buy It?

The Sony 16-35 GM II lens is a game-changer for anyone needing a versatile all-in-one wide-angle lens, whether you’re out in the field capturing landscapes & nature scenes, or documenting newlywed couples on their special day.

With its ultra-wide 16mm field of view, no scene is too grand, and its well-corrected optics offer minimal distortion and vignetting which are common for wide-angle lenses. When you need to zoom in, it maintains its sharpness, making it truly perfect for everything from sweeping vistas to intimate portraits.

For landscape photographers, this lens is a dear companion, its zoom range potentially eliminating the need for multiple lenses. It performs admirably in low light, and if you need a bit of extra reach, you can crop in with your full-frame sensor, too. But of course it’s the wide shots where this lens truly shines, and its compact, lightweight design makes it almost forgettable in your bag.

Elopement photographers in particular will appreciate its versatility and portability, from expansive wide shots to detailed portraits and group shots. Whatever event or scene you’re documenting, it’s your reliable partner for a WIDE range of shooting scenarios, making every moment feel effortless and look stunning.

Primary Focus | Landscape Photography

Ready to elevate your landscape game? The Sony FE 16-35mm GM II is your ultimate all-in-one companion.

With 16mm, you’ll usually be able to capture any sweeping vista without having to stitch multiple frames. However, keep in mind that if you do need to “go wider”, (you didn’t want to lug that massive Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 GM up the mountain; that’s okay!) …keep in mind that the minimal distortion and vignetting do make panoramic stitching very easy with this GM lens.

That is why our primary recommendation is for adventurous landscape photographers who are literally taking their photography to “new heights”, indeed mountain tops! Whether for golden hour or a nightscape, this lens is a must-have. Compared to almost every other ultra-wide zoom lens on the market, all I can say is this: get ready for stunning shots without the bulk!

Sony FE 16-35 mm f/2.8 GM II Lens | Pros & Cons

Image Quality

The Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II impresses with outstanding sharpness across its zoom range. Even at 16mm and f/2.8, it delivers crisp, corner-to-corner detail with minimal softening barely visible in the extreme corners.

Stop it down to f/4, and it’s already reaching peak performance, offering exceptional clarity and detail! Of course with superb high-resolution detail when stopped down even further for increased depth of field, this lens is indeed perfect for those wide angle landscape shots.

Sharpness

This lens is sharp at every aperture and f-stop, which is exactly what you want from a zoom lens that will be expected to capture the smallest details of a grand scene! You can zoom from wide to normal without losing any sharpness, creating incredibly crisp images across the entire range.

Bokeh

With its constant f/2.8 aperture and 16mm wide angle, this lens lets in plenty of light, making it perfect for capturing those starry shots. But other than that, the bokeh wasn’t necessary in a lot of the landscape scenes being shot.

At 35mm, of course, f/2.8 is respectable for portraits, and the smoothness of the background blur is beautiful, even though the DOF (depth of field) itself is not comparable to an f/1.4 prime, obviously.

Colors & Contrast

This is where I’ve noticed the most significant improvement from its predecessor. The first version of the Sony 16-35 often had inconsistent color grading, with unexpected blue and red hues creeping into shots. (Especially noticeable in neutral color scenes such as winter snowscapes!

The new 16-35, however, delivers consistent, beautiful color and contrast that perfectly matches what you see with your own eyes, leaving you confident that your photos will reflect the true beauty of the scene.

Vignetting & Distortion

Any wide-angle lens will have some distortion, of course; its very nature will exaggerate near VS far subjects. However, the new 16-35 GM does an impressive job of keeping other forms of distortion in check, once again bringing your photos as close to the real scene as possible. The vignetting adds a beautiful touch to landscapes and really makes portraits pop! Of course, you can also manage both vignetting and distortion during post-processing, if you prefer to completely eliminate either one.

Sun Stars & Flare

I wasn’t a big fan of the sunstars at tight apertures, but honestly, I don’t think many outdoor or portrait photographers use this feature on a consistent basis. Cityscape photographers may be more concerned about “pointy” sunstars, but most outdoor landscape or on-location portrait photographers need not worry.

Macro & Close-Up Photography

Since the lens does not have image stabilization, you’ll likely need to use a tripod or rely on your camera’s stabilization if you’re interested in focusing as close-up as it can get! The images are indeed quite sharp, however, the magnification is not officially “dedicated macro”, so if you’re in the market for a normal or telephoto macro lens, you might want to look elsewhere.

Design & Durability

They’ve packed this lens with a bunch of new features compared to the old one, and the upgrades are very useful, especially if you’ve already embraced the new GM series with other lenses. There is the mechanical aperture ring, which can be de-clicked and/or locked, and there is also a much-welcomed AF/MF switch as well as a pair of customizable lens FN buttons.

Despite all these features, the lens is ultra-lightweight, as mentioned before. This makes it a game-changer for elopement and wedding photographers who need to make quick decisions on the fly, especially if you do both photo and video!

Ergonomics & Portability

I’m really in love with how well everything is placed on this lens. The zoom, focus, and aperture rings, as well as the other control switches and buttons, all handle very well, and will feel very familiar to anyone who has used other new lenses in the GM series. This lens is comfortable and convenient, and it shows. Its weight distribution provides a better balance in the hand as well as on a tripod.

Autofocus Performance

They put four XD (Extreme Dynamic) Linear Motors into the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, and you can definitely notice the difference. You can shoot bursts and capture high-speed action without missing a beat, and it’s incredibly silent! The way the optical design works, it actually has two separate floating element groups, with two AF motors per group, and this is how the lens is able to offer such incredibly sharp results as well as fast, precise, and silent autofocus that really sets the lens apart from its predecessor.

Pair it with Sony’s subject tracking autofocus technology, and you’ve got the ultimate combo for photojournalistic performance—making this lens a dream partner for active wedding photographers!

Manual Focus Performance

I actually tend to shoot manual focus a lot for landscapes, and the large dedicated focus ring is very smooth and precise, which is a very welcome difference from both older Sony lenses as well as virtually all third-party optics.

Value

This 16-35mm f/2.8 currently MSRP’s for almost $2,300, which is indeed a hefty price tag compared to some alternatives. (We’ll get to those next!) But the truth is, Sony achieved perfection with this lens, so it

Sony FE 16-35 mm f/2.8 GM II Review | Compared To The Competition

I won’t waste words here: I’ve been eagerly waiting for this lens ever since Sony started dropping their new GM series. The reduction in size, weight, and improved features are both noticeable and welcome. For any professional, this lens is a game-changer that’ll have you tossing out the old version.

Sure, the old version is cheaper, but it comes with extra weight and inconsistent color grading and image quality. Any serious photographer can’t afford to rely on that.

Aside from Sony, there aren’t any lenses that directly match the 16-35 GM II. All of the third party options have chosen to cover significantly different zoom ranges, such as 14-24mm or 17-28mm. None of these alternatives really match what a 16-35mm f/2.8 zoom lens offers. The other ultrawides that stop at 24mm are essentially no good for portraits, and most of the others are a significant compromise on one or both ends of the zoom range, yet don’t offer much additional weight savings.

Simply put, save up and get this lens, especially if you use it for the types of photography mentioned in this review!

Sony FE 16-35 mm f/2.8 GM II Review | Conclusion

The Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II is a game-changer in the wide-angle zoom world, setting a new standard for image quality, portability, and zoom range. With its razor-sharp detail, accurate color, and excellent control over aberrations, it’s a pro’s dream. The lens also addresses previous issues like distortion and vignetting, while adding some fantastic new features. It’s quickly become the MVP for my landscape shots.

Whether you’re tackling epic mountain adventures or capturing every special moment of a wedding or elopement, this lens delivers breathtaking results. It’s a top-tier, flagship professional contender that is ready to take your photography to the next level.

Where To Buy The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II can be found at major retailers. The lens is approximately 1 year old at the time of this writing, so it might be plausible for instant savings to appear from time to time throughout the coming months!

