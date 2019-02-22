Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Learn More!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

30 Tilt-Shift Lens Photos That Will Make You Need One

By Sean Lewis on February 22nd 2019

Is a tilt shift lens a “must-have” in a photographers gear bag?  While most outside of architectural photography would say “no,” these 30 portraits from six incredible photographers might make you reconsider.

These lenses manipulate the focal plane in an unusual way to draw focus to the subject. Several apps offer filters that attempt to recreate the look of tilt-shift lenses, but it’s not quite the same. With an app filter, you can’t actually tilt or shift the focal plane to the same extent as capturing an image with an actual tilt-shift lens.

You can find the prices and specs for various tilt-shift makes and models below:

24mm Tilt-Shift Lens

45mm Tilt-Shift Lens

85mm Or 90mm Tilt-Shift Lens

Tilt-shift lenses are notoriously tricky to use, in part because they’re fully manual lenses. When perfected, however, they’re capable of producing unparalleled results. Like the lens, each photographer brings a unique perspective when it comes to using tilt-shift lenses to capture artistic portraits. We found a collection of artists whose use of the tilt-shift lens puts a creative twist on portrait photography.

See their work below:

Jay Cassario: Instagram | Website

Image Above by Jay Cassario (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jay Cassario (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jay Cassario (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jay Cassario (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jay Cassario (Instagram | Website)

 

Eric Talerico: Instagram | Website

Image Above by Eric Talerico (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Eric Talerico (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Eric Talerico (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Eric Talerico (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Eric Talerico (Instagram | Website)

 

Hansandroxes: Instagram | Website

Image Above by Hansandroxes (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Hansandroxes (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Hansandroxes (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Hansandroxes (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Hansandroxes (Instagram | Website)


Pye Jirsa: Instagram | Website

Image Above by Pye Jirsa (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Pye Jirsa (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Pye Jirsa (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Pye Jirsa (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Pye Jirsa (Instagram | Website)

 

Trevor Dayley: Instagram | Website

Image Above by Trevor Dayley (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Trevor Dayley (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Trevor Dayley (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Trevor Dayley (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Trevor Dayley (Instagram | Website)

 

Jason Mark Harris: Instagram | Website

Image Above by Jason Mark Harris (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jason Mark Harris (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jason Mark Harris (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jason Mark Harris (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Jason Mark Harris (Instagram | Website)

All of the images in this article were used with direct permission from the artists.  Do NOT use or distribute the images without direct consent from the photographers.

If you enjoyed this article, you might also like a similar article we wrote: The 200mm F/2.0 Lens | 15 Photos That Will Make You Need One.

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous
5 Nighttime Photography Tips In 5...
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Related Articles

Tips To Overcome Bad Weather From 14 Wedding Pros
By Shivani Reddy on February 20, 2019
5 Nighttime Photography Tips In 5 Minutes
By SLR Lounge Official on February 21, 2019
15 Educational Events Happening Before April 2019
By SLR Lounge Official on February 21, 2019

Connect with us!