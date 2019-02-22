30 Tilt-Shift Lens Photos That Will Make You Need One

Is a tilt shift lens a “must-have” in a photographers gear bag? While most outside of architectural photography would say “no,” these 30 portraits from six incredible photographers might make you reconsider.

These lenses manipulate the focal plane in an unusual way to draw focus to the subject. Several apps offer filters that attempt to recreate the look of tilt-shift lenses, but it’s not quite the same. With an app filter, you can’t actually tilt or shift the focal plane to the same extent as capturing an image with an actual tilt-shift lens.

Tilt-shift lenses are notoriously tricky to use, in part because they’re fully manual lenses. When perfected, however, they’re capable of producing unparalleled results. Like the lens, each photographer brings a unique perspective when it comes to using tilt-shift lenses to capture artistic portraits. We found a collection of artists whose use of the tilt-shift lens puts a creative twist on portrait photography.

All of the images in this article were used with direct permission from the artists. Do NOT use or distribute the images without direct consent from the photographers.

