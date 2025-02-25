Godox V100 Review | The Ultimate Hot Shoe Flash For Wedding & Event Photography

As wedding and portrait photographers, we are always in search of “the ultimate flash,” especially when we’re switching between indoor event journalism, outdoor events, and of course, portraits. Whether it’s all one big wedding day, or we’re doing event and portrait photography separately, we need flashes that are lightweight and portable, yet still as powerful (bright) as possible. This is why we’re so excited to create this Godox V100 review! Thank you to Insstro for providing us with the Godox V100 unit for this review.

The Godox V100 is a hot shoe flash that might be everything we’re looking for in a strobe light! It’s one of the brightest in its class, at 100W output. This amount of light output was previously only available from large studio strobes. Of course, studio strobes can still get much brighter, such as 200W and 300W capacities, although those are much bigger and heavier despite still being considered “portable”. (For example, the Godox AD300pro and Godox AD200Pro are both battery powered.)

Honestly? I’ve always preferred the versatility of hot shoe strobes, even when I’m using them off-camera. If I have 2-3 flashes, I like being able to use any of them on-camera or off-camera. They’re versatile, affordable, and portable. The only drawback, until now, has been that they’re not very powerful.

So, is the Godox V100 “enough light” for your needs? Maybe! Let’s dive into this review and learn more…

Godox V100 | Specifications & Features

Compatibility: Compatible with most mirrorless systems: Sony, (including A9 III HSS) Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Pentax

Output Power: 100W

Guide Number: Not specified

Power Levels: 1/1 (full power) to 1/256 (or 10.0 to 2.0)

Power Increments: 0.1 EV

Recycle Time @ 1/1: 1.7 sec

TTL: Yes

HSS: Yes

Wireless Controller/Remote: Yes

Battery / Power Supply: USB-C charging (In-flash or direct to the battery)

Battery Life @ 1/1: ~400 fires

Weight: 1.4 lb (619g) (with Battery)

Size: 2.99 x 8.11 x 2.81 in (7.59 x 20.6 x 7.14 cm)

Price: $349.00

Godox V100 Review | Added Power, Added Touchscreen!

First and foremost, what is new about the Godox V100? Its predecessors include the Godox V1 and Godox V1 Pro, both which appear very similar, both visually and on paper.

However, there are a few key differences that really set the V100 apart, and make it worth the investment in our opinion.

Obviously, one of the most attractive features is the increased light output. Whether you’re throwing light into a softbox or you’re bouncing it off a high ceiling in a dimly lit venue, wedding photographers can always use more light. This one thing alone makes the V100 worth the upgrade, for us.

There is a new interface too, though, and it’s a big change! Godox actually delivered a very useful, versatile touchscreen LCD. Unlike other “primitive” touchscreens on other flashes, the one on the V100 actually works beautifully well. It feels more like you’re just using a small phone screen, with full touch capability.

The V100 does have a physical scroll wheel, also, for those who prefer a physical, tactile interface.

Other than that, however, many of the innovative features are actually already available on the (slightly more affordable) Godox V1Pro. The batteries (VB30 type) can be directly charged via USB-C, (PD; it’s pretty fast!) and there’s the accessory “fill flash” that helps throw a little light forward while your main flash head is bouncing off a ceiling. Last but not least, there is the accessory interface. (With the Godox V100, you’ll have to self-service replace the plastic red ring with a complimentary metallic ring in order to use light modifier accessories.)

In our opinion, there’s a lot to like about the Godox V100, and it’s worth the upgrade from its predecessors. We’ll talk more about the value compared to competitors later.

Godox V100 Review | Brightness & Performance

Not only is 100W an unprecedented light output for such a compact on-camera flash, but also, the quality of the light itself is excellent. It has a nice even spread, and there is virtually no color cast. (Color cast/shift was often an issue on older flashes; this was an issue that plagued all but the best, most expensive flashes. Today, however, things have really changed!)

Indeed, the color of the light is very neutral, which is a huge benefit to all photographers, not just those who are concerned about accurate skin tones.

Another very noteworthy change compared to the original Godox V1 is related to general performance: the Godox V100 is not very prone to overheating, in fact, it boasts up to 70-100 consecutive full-power “pops” before overheating even becomes a risk.

What does this mean in the real world for us wedding & portrait photographers? It means that under normal conditions, where you’re not firing the flash incessantly and/or at full-power every time, …you’ll likely never run into an overheating issue. Also, you’re very unlikely to bump into that dreaded recycle time slow-down.

Having said that, this is also a perfect opportunity to note one more VERY important feature of the Godox V100: it does contain some new fine-tuning that allows it to work with even the ultra-high-speed cameras, such as the Sony A9 III with its global shutter and sync speed that goes up to 1/80,000 sec!

Godox V100 Review | Design & Features

Now, let’s dive deeper into the actual operation of the Godox V100. How well is it made, and how easy is it to use in real-world conditions? Considering the price tag and the spec sheet, it would be fair of you to wonder if there are any drawbacks that might cause frustration or disappointment. (Spoiler: you’d be wrong!)

Physically speaking, the Godox V100 is nice and durable. Many years ago, it was admittedly a bit scary to rely on such affordable brands when working a high-profile job, and the fear was justified, honestly. Especially with hot shoe strobes; they just broke a lot!

Godox has been delivering excellent physical quality for quite a few generations, now, however. The V100 is an exceptionally well-made item, it feels solid and durable. We can probably look to the reputation of the V1Pro in terms of long-term durability, too, which is to say, the V100 ought to deliver many years of hard work for full-time professional photographers.

The touchscreen interface is impressive; you can slide the flash power up or down just by “swiping” left or right and the operation is very smooth. Personally I’m still a fan of physical buttons and dials, but I do realize that might just be me being a little old school after 20+ years of portrait & wedding photography.

I will say, however, that I do prefer a simple physical switch for on/off. I know that flashes can get bumped into the “on” position more easily, but personally I’d rather have instant access to my light!

With that being said, I must admit that the interface is very user-friendly and quick to master. If you’re at all familiar with any type of hot shoe flash operation, you’ll have virtually no learning curve here at all.

Furthermore, if you’re planning on owning 2-3 of these flashes, and/or you’re planning on using a compact wireless trigger such as the Godox X3, …all of that will work together very intuitively, as well!

One thing that is very important to note: if you’re using the flash exclusively off-camera, you can use it with any camera brand. This is a Sony mount hot shoe flash that communicates with Sony cameras, but we can use it wirelessly with any of the following camera brands as long as we have that brand’s wireless transmitter:

Canon

Fujifilm

Nikon

Olympus & Panasonic

Sony

Leica

Of course, for us, it is indeed important to be able to use this flash on-camera; that is something we will do very regularly as wedding photographers.

Godox V100 Camera Flash Review | Pros & Cons

Godox has created many generations of hot shoe flashes, at this point, so the V100 is a highly refined product with a lot of “pros” and very few, minor “cons”. Suffice it to say, it’s going to be hard to complain about such an excellent item!

As we’ve mentioned already, the advantages are clear and convincing, to any buyer, professional or hobbyist:

Pros

Most powerful (brightest) flash in its class

High-quality, full-featured touchscreen

Elegant, simple user interface

Durable build quality

Excellent price & value

Easy integration with wireless system

Thermal protection feature

Global shutter compatibility (Sony A9 III)

This list just about sums everything up! A few features you might recognize from the Godox V1Pro, mind you, have been enhanced or improved, such as the thermal protection feature. For example, despite being brighter than its predecessors, the V100’s thermal shutoff is effectively better, and you shouldn’t become a concern until you get to about 70-100 full-power, rapid-fire flash pops.

Cons

1/10 (0.1 EV) power increments; no option to designate ⅓ or ½ EV increments

Fingers can block “seeing what you’re doing” on touchscreen

Fingers/foreheads can accidentally bump touchscreen into other menus

Personal preference for physical on/off switch.

Some features may not work with newly announced cameras until after firmware updates

As you can tell, we are resorting to nit-picking here. None of those “cons” should be long-term deal-breakers; they’re just nuances of operation, or minor annoyances. Some are likely just a temporary setback.

In fact, it seems like it would be easy for Godox to deliver a firmware update to add ⅓ and ½ EV increments, and that would eliminate my only real complaint.

Godox V100 Review | Competitors

Compared to the V100’s direct predecessor, the Godox V1Pro, one big difference is the brightness: The V100 has an output of 100W, whereas the V1’s delivered 76W. Although we definitely love the touchscreen as well as all of the other improvements, the added power is the biggest reason to make the bigger investment.

With that in mind, if you’re really on a tight budget, the V1Pro is no slouch! It offers much of the V100’s unique features that aren’t available on most other hot shoe flashes, such as the add-on fill flash, which is very useful for weddings.

Of course, if you already have a Godox V1 or V1Pro, you could always add this V100 to your kit, and relegate the V1’s to off-camera use or backup duty! (Yes, the V100 can wirelessly communicate with some other flashes besides other V100.)

Aside from Godox, among the competitors’ round-head style of hot shoe flashes, the V100 offers a similar advantage with its 100W power. Also, the round heads are neat for accessory attachments, just note that for the V100, in the US, magnetic compatibility is only achieved once you switch to the (free gift) metal ring.

Against all of those other competitors, The V100 stands out for being roughly the same price as the most affordable ones in the bunch, yet it offers the most value.

Last but not least, what if you need more power? Well, we can only make a different recommendation if you’re okay with never using the flash on-camera; a Godox AD200, or brighter, might be a better option. However, to be quite honest, an on-camera flash is usually a more important, primary investment for a professional who does both events and portraits, because you really do get so much more versatility from that on-camera use. In other words, a Godox AD-series (or bigger) studio strobe is just that: something you mostly use in a studio, or for on-location where you wish to emulate a studio setting.

Godox V100 Hot Shoe Strobe Review | Final Verdict (Who Should Buy It?)

In conclusion, this is the ultimate hot shoe flash for wedding & event photographers! It’s one of the brightest flashes you can possibly mount on-camera, of course. There are so many other things that make it a delight to work with, too. Especially for indoor events, one feature I really love is the ability to articulate the flash slightly backwards from vertical; this was something I wished for many, many years ago!

Other little things like the add-on fill flash really make it a versatile performer, even if you’re not interested in the V100’s wireless capabilities.

The wireless capabilities are excellent, too. You can seamlessly integrate a 2nd or 3rd (or more) flash into your imagery, using an on-camera V100 as a “commander”. Or, you can seamlessly switch to an X3 controller, of course.

Either way, this is a very professional kit. Whether you’re looking to photograph weddings & events, or you’re looking to start doing just portrait photography, we strongly recommend checking out the Godox V100. It is available for Sony, Canon, and more. (Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Pentax; Currently priced at $349.00 across all available brands!)