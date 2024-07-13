I think this camera is simply the best adventure landscape & nature photography camera on the market. In today’s Sony A7CR review, I’m going to make it very clear why this should be many photographer’s top choice for any sort of travel, adventure, landscape, or similar type of work, especially if you are more of a photographer than a videographer.

It’s the most compact & lightweight full-frame camera on the market today. (With an EVF; sorry Sigma FP!) It has the highest-resolution sensor on the market, at present. (Basically the same sensor as the Sony A7RV, which I reviewed here.) The image quality is stunning, and the overall features & performance are well-rounded, although somewhat beginner-oriented.

The Sony A7CR is not a perfect camera, and there are a fair amount of critical things that I have to say about it. They certainly had to make some compromises in order to get this amazing 61-megapixel sensor into such a compact camera body, and price it under $3,000. Especially if you were hoping for an affordable way to get 8K video, or if you were hoping for the same level of autofocus performance as, say, the Sony A1 or even A7RV. However, as a landscape photographer who loves to hike, backpack, and travel, the Sony A7CR is indeed a bit of a dream camera.

With that said, let’s dive in!

Sony A7CR Specifications

SENSOR: 61-megapixel BSI CMOS, Bionz XR processor

LENS MOUNT: Sony E-mount (FE full-frame)

STILL IMAGES: 9504×6336, multiple raw compression options & sizes

VIDEO: XAVC HS, S, & S-I, 4:2:2 10-Bit

4K60p (1.2x crop, sub-sampled)

4K30p (full-frame no crop; sub-sampled)

4K30p (1.5x Super35 APSC crop, sampled from 6.2K)

ISO: 100-32,000 native, ISO 50-102,400 extended

AUTOFOCUS: 693-point Hybrid AF, subject detection, Real-Time Tracking

SHOOTING SPEED (FPS): 8 FPS w/ mechanical shutter, 7 FPS w/ electronic (silent) shutter

STABILIZATION: up to 7 EVs shake compensation, AI-based integration w/ stabilized lenses

VIEWFINDER: 2.36M dot OLED electronic viewfinder, 0.7X magnification, 60/120p refresh

Rear LCD: 3” 1.03M dot LCD touchscreen, fully articulated

CONNECTIVITY: 5g/2.5g Wifi, USB-C/PD power & charging, micro HDMI, Bluetooth 4.2

STORAGE: SDXC UHS-II (single card slot)

BATTERY: Sony NP-FZ100, in-camera charging or direct power

BODY CONSTRUCTION: Magnesium alloy, weather sealed

SIZE: 4.9×2.8×2.5″ (124×71.1×63.4 mm)

WEIGHT: 1.1 lb (515g) including battery & memory card

PRICE: $2,998

Sony A7CR Review | Who Should Buy It?

I already spoiled this part of the review, but let’s dive a little deeper into exactly why the Sony A7CR is such a great camera for landscape & adventure photography. First, let’s keep in mind that the A7CR is a twin with the Sony A7C II. Indeed, they are outwardly virtually identical, they’re the same physical body and the only major difference is the sensor itself.

A different sensor does bring with it a whole bunch of different features, though, including not just resolution but also related to autofocus performance and overall speed.

With that in mind, right away we can say that if you don’t really need 61 megapixels, the Sony A7C II is immediately a better choice. Mainly, this: the A7C II costs about $2,200, compared to the A7CR’s ~$3K price tag. Honestly, the other differences are not that major between the two cameras; you’ll probably never notice the difference between 10 FPS and 8 FPS, for example. In terms of video, neither camera boasts very much sheer speed, with relatively limited 4K60p and 4K30p specs compared to video-centric options. However, the A7C II is likely a better choice for the more casual vlogger or content creator who is not planning to make any massive prints.

Now, let’s talk about specific genres of photography and videography, to better understand what the Sony A7CR is best suited…

Landscape Photography

Simply put, if you ask any landscape photographer to describe their dream camera, this is what they would come up with. Resolution / image quality, durability, and portability. This is the lightest, smallest full-frame mirrorless camera with weather sealing and sensor-based stabilization. The 61-megapixel sensor delivers impressive image quality, whether you are at ISO 100 or at nightscape ISOs. (More on that later!)

Sony really nailed the spec sheet in terms of the value here. A landscape photographer doesn’t necessarily need features like dual card slots or a gigantic, high-speed EVF, for example.

Of course, the proof is in the pudding, and all I can really say is that while colors and tonality are subjective, I’d place the A7CR up there with any of my other favorite landscape photography cameras, such as the Nikon Z7II, the Canon EOS R5, or the Sigma fp L.

It’s not just about traditional landscape photography, though. It has more to do with whether or not you as an artist are going to utilize that 61-megapixel sensor to make large prints. So, any sort of fine art photographer, whether your niche is any and all travel, adventure, nature, etc, if you make big prints, the A7CR is one of your best choices.

I should also mention that landscape photography is all about the lenses, just as much as it is about the camera sensor, and Sony’s FE mount has many of the absolute best options on the market. The native Sony FE series (especially the G lenses) is phenomenal, with a wide range of focal lengths and features, from the exotic Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM, to the lightweight & portable FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G and FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G. Then, you can consider the abundant third-party options, from the impressive Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 Art to the versatile, unique Tamron 17-50mm f/4.

Nightscape & Time-Lapse Astrophotography

This is something that has a lot of overlap with landscape & travel photography, at least for me it does. If I’m photographing dramatic scenery, then I’m probably going to want to photograph that same location at night.

So, how does the A7CR do at night? Its 61-megapixel sensor isn’t a champion, but it’s respectable. Let me put it this way: If I primarily did big-print landscape photography during the day, and only a little bit of nightscape & time-lapse photography, then the A7CR is perfect. However, if I mostly did nightscape, time-lapse, and astrophotography, then I would likely revert back to the all-around low-light, high-megapixel champion, the much older Sony A7R III with its legendary 42-megapixel sensor. The balance of noise and dynamic range is just a touch more useful when you’re working almost entirely at ISO 3200-6400.

Vlogging (About Travel & Landscape Photography?)

I’m going to basically write off the Sony A7CR for most videographers, so first let’s talk about which genres of video I do think this camera is well-suited (or at least adequate) for. Keep in mind that it’s not so much that this is a terrible video camera; it’s mainly just the fact that Sony themselves already offers such better choices for every budget and genre. (We’ll get to that next!)

Simply put, the Sony A7CR makes an excellent pairing with its twin, the A7C II, for folks who are creating video content that centers around their still imagery. Creators like Thomas Heaton, Pierre Lambert, and so many others come to mind.

One thing that I am really glad Sony included with the A7CR is the AI-based auto-framing system. For a solo adventurer, this really turns a video camera into an entire film crew! Considering the incredible resolution of the sensor, it’s a perfect setup for creating dynamic, motion-based content even if you’re working alone.

Again, I cannot stress this enough: It’s a perfect pairing with the Sony A7C II; because these two cameras are virtually identical, you can jump back and forth between the two very easily.

Alternatively, if you’re creating 8K video, I could recommend the A7CR as a time-lapse B-roll camera that pairs nicely with a Sony A1 or Sony A7R V, depending on your budget and your video quality demands. (The A1 having more speed & quality, but the A7RV being more than enough for calm, still, 8K nature etc. content…)

Video & Cinema

Simply put, there isn’t another area of video or cinema that I can think of the Sony A7CR being a wise choice for. Want to make movies? Get whichever Sony FX-series camera fits your budget. Are you an influencer who got started with a phone, and still prefers to keep things simple and ultralight? Get any of the Sony ZV-series cameras, depending on your budget or your desire for compactness.

The Sony A7CR doesn’t have abysmal video performance, mind you. But with the sub-sampled and cropped restrictions, it’s just not the best choice. Then, considering the 61-megapixel sensor does not offer 8K video, and considering the value of the 33-megapixel A7C II, …I’ve lost count of how many nails are in the A7CR’s coffin in terms of reasons to look elsewhere as a videographer. Literally the only thing I truly like about it is what I mentioned before: If you’re creating content as part of a two-camera setup, the A7CR and A7C II pair very nicely together for anyone who does need this incredible high-resolution sensor for their still photography.

Portrait, Wedding & Fashion/Editorial Photography

I’m going to condense all of these subjects into one because the conclusion is very plain: The Sony A7CR is one of the most affordable ways to get to 60 megapixels, and its autofocus performance is second to none. (Except for the flagship Sonys that cost a lot more!)

So, if you’re just starting out, or if you’re a full-time pro, I could see the A7CR as an excellent entry or backup choice. However, in the long run, I absolutely would prefer to have the full-featured Sony A7RV, for not just its dual card slots but the full range of features, performance, and ergonomics.

Real Estate & Architectural Photography

Now we are back to a genre of photography where I believe the A7CR really does shine. In fact, I’d say this is likely the most high-paying profession for which I’d consider the A7CR to be a perfect primary camera, as opposed to being relegated to backup duty.

Of course, real estate photography is a very simple subject; you’ll usually find yourself using a tripod and not needing high-speed autofocus or FPS. However, the hand-holding capabilities, namely the stabilization, would still be very welcomed for any job where you are a little rushed and don’t want to have to use a tripod for every single photo you take.

Wildlife & Action Sports Photography

Last but not least, the Sony A7CR is not a speed demon. The autofocus is truly impressive, with Sony’s industry-leading subject detection that can detect the eyes of virtually any animal. However, in terms of sheer speed, there are a lot of shortcomings. Besides the now “modest” or even mediocre 8/7 FPS, the EVF isn’t very fast, nor high-resolution, and the buffer isn’t very capacious either.

In fact, even when shooting stills, I encountered a but of the dreaded “rolling shutter” effect that usually only videographers talk about. You won’t notice this issue when viewing singular images, but the effect becomes very obvious when reviewing sequence shots. So, if you’re looking for the best camera to use with super-telephoto lenses; I can only recommend the A7CR as a backup or entry-level camera.

Sony A7CR Review | Pros & Cons

We have already covered most everything there is to say about the A7CR, so I’ll keep this simple. We’ll look at some image quality samples, and then we’ll talk about the specific details of durability, ergonomics, autofocus, and specialized features & customizations…

Image Quality (Stills)

At ISO 100, the image quality is beautiful. The Sony A7CR passes my “brutal post-processing test” with flying colors, easily demonstrating great shadow detail even when boosting both Shadows and Blacks by +100, and adding a +1 EV boost on top of that. I know there are highly technical measurements that can rank this sensor just above or below others, but honestly, I’ve found this real-world test to be all I need.

In other words, if you crank all your raw editing sliders to maximum, absurd levels and the (ISO ~100) image quality doesn’t flinch, what more can you ask for?

At higher ISOs, the image quality is still respectable, with beautiful colors and contrast. Noise levels are also manageable, but I have to add the caveat, “considering the resolution”.

If you’re okay with 24-33 megapixels, and if you spend a ton of time at ISO 3200-6400 or higher, then the competition pulls ahead.

Video Image Quality & Features

When I first heard that Sony was putting its impressive 61-megapixel sensor into such an affordable, portable camera, I immediately assumed that the main reason would be to offer the most budget-friendly way to get 8K video. Unfortunately, that is not the case, of course. I would have liked to see 8K video in a $3K camera that does have more than enough resolution for 8K, and likely almost enough data throughput, but alas.

Having said that, the overall video specs aren’t very impressive, and they come with caveats. If you want 4K 60p video, you have to use the sub-sampled 1.2x cropped full-frame sensor, which will be a slight sacrifice of sharp detail. Alternatively, the 4K 30p video options are available with the u-cropped full-frame sensor width, but again it’s sub-sampled, not oversampled, so you’ll still lose sharpness. You can get 4K 30p video that is actually from 6.2K worth of the sensor at 1:1, and all the sharp detail it brings, but only if you use the Super35 (APSC 1.5x crop) mode.

The color reproduction and dynamic range are beautiful, though. So, if you don’t miss the lack of 8K, and if you’re happy with 4K 30p video, you’ll have an amazing vlogging camera with one amazing trick up its sleeve: the AI-based subject detection and auto-following feature! All that resolution is put to perfect use by cropping the frame and then using AI to track the subject around the viewfinder. Think of it as using an extreme level of active digital stabilization, but the camera angle is static (on a tripod) so the result is beautiful, smooth motion video! This feature is unique to Sony, if I am not mistaken, or at least Sony does it best by a huge margin. This is definitely one of, if not the only reason to get the Sony A7CR for video use.

Build Quality / Durability

Sony achieved a perfect balance of physical durability and compactness. I am not a big fan of the corner-oriented EVF, especially as a left-eyed person, but it serves its purpose and the overall form factor saves quite a bit of space and weight. Unlike the lightweight, compact cameras of yesteryear, however, the Sony A7CR is fully weather-sealed. This is why I call it a perfect adventure/travel camera.

The physical controls don’t feel as robust as the flagships such as the Sony A1 or A9 series, of course, and even the Sony A7R V and Sony A7 IV do feel just a little bit more robust. However, I suspect that this is mainly because I’m more accustomed to their ergonomics overall, and not necessarily because Sony cut any corners in terms of the A7CR’s physical materials or construction/assembly.

Autofocus Performance

Sony’s autofocus system is industry-leading, and the A7CR adopts all of the latest bells and whistles that we have seen lately. It can detect and track the eyes of almost any animal, and also has the ability to detect and track various mechanical subjects, too.

Having said that, there are some subtleties that need to be mentioned. Unlike the higher-end Sony cameras, the A7CR does not have a dedicated AI processor for subject tracking, so although the interface appears the same, the results may be just a touch behind, say, the Sony A9III. This is understandable, of course, since the Sony A9 III is literally double the price at about $6K.

In the above examples, I really pushed the envelope to see if the AF could nail focus on a very dark subject that is in deep shadows. The A7CR did astonishingly well, considering the high-contrast nature of the scene, the extremely dark shadows, …and the pin-sharp focus while the hawk was sitting still. However, as you might imagine, as the hawk began to take flight, the AF did struggle to keep tracking the eyes.

Again, considering that I am at ISO 8000 and pushing the shadow recovery of these raw images in order to even see detail in the hawk’s face, I’m impressed, even though I’d wager that a Sony A1 or A9 III would do significantly better, of course.

Overall Performance

After the impressive but not top-tier autofocus performance, it gets worse when we start to go over the general speed & performance of the A7CR. Simply put, this is a rather slow sensor, and it shows, literally.

I’ve been a photographer for over 20 years, so to me, 7-8 FPS is still blazing fast. I’d be happy with that, for my blend of mostly landscape photography and just a little bit of wildlife and/or portrait photography.

However, the sensor speed is more than just an FPS rating. The buffer depth is abysmal, and I don’t use that word lightly. Simply put, it pales in comparison to even the A7R V which uses the same sensor. (16 raw images versus 550 raw images, in Lossless Compressed ARW.)

That is a staggering defeat for the A7CR, and is the key reason why I recommended it so highly to folks like landscape and real-estate photographers, but not to anyone who does any sort of high-speed action work.

Again, cameras have made leaps and bounds of progress over the last two decades, and I would absolutely be happy with the A7RC for occasional high-speed work. But, a dedicated high-speed action camera? Nope.

Features & Customizations

Sony cameras are by far the most highly customizable and feature-rich, so you’re in for a real treat if you’re a camera nerd who loves to change the function of every single button on the camera, etc.

With the ability to create both pixel-shift high-resolution images and focus-stacked image sets, as well as a built-in time-lapse mode, all landscape and similar fine-art photographers will be very pleased.

Ergonomics & Comfort

Even more exciting was the physical ergonomics I saw on the Sony A7CR at first glance: They added a much-needed command dial on the front, compared to the A7C, as well as a new “C1” button on the top-rear of the camera. This adds up to a much more professionally usable camera; you’re no longer fiddling with multiple controls to adjust either your shutter speed or aperture or ISO.

The ergonomics of the original A7C were already quite good, for such a compact camera, thanks to the use of Sony’s larger battery in the hand grip. Now, Sony has also created the GP-X2 grip extension, which adds just a tiny bit more grip space for those with larger hands. It’s a $158 accessory, though, and I wouldn’t recommend it for landscape or other photographers who are mostly going to be using a tripod anyway, or for vloggers who are going to be holding the camera at arms’ length often.

Value

There’s not much to say here that hasn’t already been said. For $2,998, you get an incredible value that is either the best value you can get, for what you do, …or it’s a deal-breaker.

It all comes down to what you’re going to do with the camera. I’ve already gone over this, and I’ll have to mention it again below, so let’s simplify it here:

If you want resolution and portability, this is one of the best values on the market.

If you want speed, and/or professional video performance, the value is significantly reduced.

With that being said, I could understand if someone either patiently waits for a $200 or greater “instant savings” to come around, or shops used “mint condition” options, or looks at similar options in the $2-2.5K range.

Sony A7CR Review | Compared To The Competition

The best alternatives to the A7CR are, in fact, mostly other Sony cameras. As I mentioned earlier, if you’re very serious about different kinds of video work, then the Sony ZV and FX cameras are towards the top of my list.

Alternatively, if you mostly do stills but don’t need 61 megapixels, then a Sony A7 IV or Sony A7C II make much more sense for various types of work.

Having said that, one of the Sony A7CR’s shortcomings is speed, so, what if you want a blazing-fast action/wildlife camera, but are on a similar budget? The new Nikon Z6 III is a beast at just ~$2,500, offering 20 FPS AND a very generous buffer. Oh, and it also offers 4K120p video and 6K N-RAW video.

Alternatively, the Canon EOS R6 II offers a respectable 12 FPS with its mechanical shutter and a staggering 40 FPS with its electronic shutter, (and a nearly infinite buffer when using compressed raw!) …for the shockingly low price of $1,999.

Simply put, Sony’s high-speed competitors just don’t come close to those Canon & Nikon options, at least not at that sub-$3K price range.

By the way, what about alternatives for those who do want lots of megapixels? I do like how the Nikon Z7 II is down to just $2,296 now, with a staggering $700 in savings. However, this is only a harbinger of an incoming successor, which will likely be worth the wait for anyone who wants all the latest bells and whistles. I’d definitely recommend considering the high-value Z7 II for landscape photographers, however, for its incredible image quality at the unique native base ISO of 64.

Admittedly, any difference in dynamic range is splitting hairs, but there are plenty of reasons why I like the Nikon Z7 II overall, specifically its general ergonomics and feature set for landscape, adventure, & travel photography.

The Canon EOS R5, on the other hand, is even older but still a decently stiff competitor to the A7CR, in my opinion. It does offer 8K video, although again it’s quite slow and you might be better off considering a Sony A7R V if you want budget-friendly access to 8K full-frame video.

If all you want is 8K video, by the way, then I have to give a nod to the Fujifilm X-H2. At “just” $2,500, its overall feature set is a lot more impressive for serious video shooters.

Sony A7CR Review | Conclusion

All in all, there is no denying that the Sony A7CR is a specialized camera. It’s very similar to the much more affordable Sony A7C II, so if you’re looking at the 61-megapixel version of these twins, it must be for the sensor.

Furthermore, such high resolution does come at a cost. Aside from the extra ~$800, you’re taking a hit to the overall speed and performance of the camera, making it less well-suited for highly active subjects. Lastly, it’s also relatively lackluster in terms of video, unless you’re using it specifically for the auto-framing feature.

Thus, the Sony A7CR gets my absolute highest recommendation for a few things, and yet, a “hard pass” for other things. With that being said, I’m very glad that Sony made this camera; the market for full-frame mirrorless cameras is already overflowing with very similar options, and this is a truly unique offering!

Check Pricing & Availability

By the way, I do not see any A7CR kits that include either a lens or the GP-X2, which is odd but irrelevant; I’m not a huge fan of either the full-frame kit lens, or the grip extension.

For landscape & architectural photographers, I would strongly recommend the amazing Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G, or the Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G, both of which come in at an impressive $1,198.

For all-around photographers who want the best “kit” mid-range zoom lens, skip all the ultra-compact options and get the amazing, unique Sony 20-70mm f/4 G!