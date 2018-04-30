Your Complete Guide to Capturing Wedding Details

Learn More!
News & Insight

Samyang/Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 AF For Sony E-mount 40% Off Today Only

By SLR Lounge Official on April 30th 2018

If you’re in the market for a good prime lens for your Sony E-mount camera, this warrants your attention. For today only, the Rokinon 50mm 1.4 AF FE is B&H’s deal of the day and is 43% off. Where it typically goes for $699, today it’s just $399, making it about the best deal in lenses today.

This particular lens was the first Rokinon lens to feature autofocus and was designed specifically for E-mount, and when used on an APS-C e-mount camera will give a FOV of about 75mm.

It was released right around the same time as Sony’s own Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA Lens, which goes for $1,500. While the Sony is a bit sharper overall, most users of both lenses won’t see much of a difference, especially if using it for video or using it with camera bodies that are not the high-resolution varieties like the a7RII or A7RIII. See our friend Max Yurev’s video review of it below for a closer and more detailed look.

Note* – Samyang and Rokinon are the same company, and have badged the same lens under both names. On B&H right now the Samyang badged version of this lens is going for $599 on sale and the Rokinon badged version is for $399. But they are, otherwise, identical.

Get the DealZone deal here.

[RELATED: Sony Deal Dash | Save Hundreds On Cameras & Lenses Like the A9]

Features

  • A standard prime designed for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless digital cameras, this lens can also be used on APS-C models where it will provide a 75mm equivalent focal length.
  • Bright, fast f/1.4 maximum aperture excels in low-light conditions and also affords increased control over depth of field for working with selective focus techniques.
  • Three aspherical elements are incorporated in the optical design to control spherical aberrations for increased clarity and resolution from edge to edge.
  • An Ultra Multi-Coating has been applied to individual elements in order to reduce flare and ghosting for increased contrast and a neutral color balance.
  • The integrated autofocus motor works in conjunction with Sony cameras’ focusing systems for quick, accurate, and precise AF control. Manual focus override is also available for refining your focus position.
  • Rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a smooth and pleasing bokeh quality.

Tags:
Previous
Nikon Confirms Its New Mirrorless...
Next
Six Tips For Better DSLR Autofocus...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Seven | Photographing Group Portraits

Related Articles

How To Set Up Your Wacom Pen For Better Use In Photoshop, Capture One, & Lightroom
By Kishore Sawh on May 4, 2018
A Rant On Why One Photographer Hates the 24-70 For Wedding Photography | Do You?
By Kishore Sawh on May 5, 2018
CreativeLive Photoshop Week | Watch Live For Free, Or Save With Our Code & Own
By Kishore Sawh on May 4, 2018

Connect with us!