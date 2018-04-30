Samyang/Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 AF For Sony E-mount 40% Off Today Only
If you’re in the market for a good prime lens for your Sony E-mount camera, this warrants your attention. For today only, the Rokinon 50mm 1.4 AF FE is B&H’s deal of the day and is 43% off. Where it typically goes for $699, today it’s just $399, making it about the best deal in lenses today.
This particular lens was the first Rokinon lens to feature autofocus and was designed specifically for E-mount, and when used on an APS-C e-mount camera will give a FOV of about 75mm.
It was released right around the same time as Sony’s own Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA Lens, which goes for $1,500. While the Sony is a bit sharper overall, most users of both lenses won’t see much of a difference, especially if using it for video or using it with camera bodies that are not the high-resolution varieties like the a7RII or A7RIII. See our friend Max Yurev’s video review of it below for a closer and more detailed look.
Note* – Samyang and Rokinon are the same company, and have badged the same lens under both names. On B&H right now the Samyang badged version of this lens is going for $599 on sale and the Rokinon badged version is for $399. But they are, otherwise, identical.
Get the DealZone deal here.
[RELATED: Sony Deal Dash | Save Hundreds On Cameras & Lenses Like the A9]
Features
- A standard prime designed for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless digital cameras, this lens can also be used on APS-C models where it will provide a 75mm equivalent focal length.
- Bright, fast f/1.4 maximum aperture excels in low-light conditions and also affords increased control over depth of field for working with selective focus techniques.
- Three aspherical elements are incorporated in the optical design to control spherical aberrations for increased clarity and resolution from edge to edge.
- An Ultra Multi-Coating has been applied to individual elements in order to reduce flare and ghosting for increased contrast and a neutral color balance.
- The integrated autofocus motor works in conjunction with Sony cameras’ focusing systems for quick, accurate, and precise AF control. Manual focus override is also available for refining your focus position.
- Rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a smooth and pleasing bokeh quality.
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.