Samyang Optics has recently announced 4 firmware updates for its Sony E mount autofocus lenses to meet the needs of both photographers and videographers in December. This update will improve the performance accuracy and speed of its Autofocus and face detection making these lenses even more attractive and useful to photographers and videographers.

Firmware Update Details for Samyang FE Lenses

Mount Product Firmware Date Details Sony E AF 18mm F2.8 FE* Version 3 Dec 10 Improved AF performance. * AF 18mm F2.8 FE also had autofocus performance improved in Version 2 update. AF 24mm F2.8 FE Version 6 Dec 10 Improved AF performance Improved Face Detection performance in video mode AF 35mm F2.8 FE Version 6 Dec 10 Improved AF performance Improved Face Detection performance in video mode AF 45mm F1.8 FE Version 4 Dec 10 Improved AF performance Improved Face Detection performance in video mode

* Note: Firmware can be updated by using the separate Samyang Lens Station.

These updates reflect changes in the market toward videography. Especially, the improved face detection performance allows persistent tracking of a moving subject, to create seamless footage.

Also, Samyang recently updated the firmware for its RF mount lenses: AF 14mm F2.8 RF and AF 85mm F1.4 RF. Samyang is the first 3rd party lens company to introduce an autofocus lens lineup for RF mount. Both these products were released prior to the announcement of R5 and R6 cameras (AF 14mm in October 2019 and AF 85mm in May 2020), but the firmware was updated right after the new cameras hit the market in August, to provide the best possible customer experience.

Firmware Update History for Samyang RF Lenses

Mount Product Firmware Date Details Remarks RF AF 14mm F2.8 RF Version 2 Sep 22 Improved AF-S / AF -C Function Resolved aperture error in video mode Version 3 Nov 19 Support In-body Image Stabilizer Canon R5 & R6 Improved High Speed Continuous Shooting (H, H+) Canon R5, R6, R, RP, Ra Improved Movie DIS (Digital IS) AF 85mm F1.4 RF Version 2 Aug 25 Improved AF-C Function Optimized aperture exposure Resolved aperture error in certain circumstances with Canon R5/R6 Version 3 Oct 22 Support In-body Image Stabilizer Improved High Speed Continuous Shooting (H, H+)

* Note: Firmware can be updated by using the separate Samyang Lens Station.

Any new and upcoming firmware releases are announced on Samyang’s social media channels and website, as follows: