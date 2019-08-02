Profoto B2 250 Air TTL Location Kit Price Drop by 50%!

This is pretty huge news! Just this morning the price of the Profoto B2 Air TTL Location Kit was cut in half! Normally retailing around the $2095.00 mark, you can find the Air TTL Location kit from our preferred vendors at the price of $995. Now’s your chance to get a premium flagship lighting product at an extremely affordable price! Speaking as a Profoto user, and unofficial fanboy, you really can’t go wrong with this kit! I’ve been using mine now since early 2015 almost daily and it’s an incredible travel light kit.

Key Features & Technical Specs

This B2 250 Air TTL Location Kit from Profoto is an ideal way to get into the game-changing battery-powered flash system. The kit includes the B2 250 AirTTL Power Pack, two batteries, a charger, two B2 flash heads, a padded location bag, and a carrying bag with a shoulder strap. Complete the kit and get full wireless TTL.

Maximum Watt/Seconds – 250

Flash Variability – 9 f/stops 1.0-250 Ws

Distribution – Asymmetrical/Symmetrical

Increments: full stops or 1/10 stops

Battery – Li-Ion 215 Full-power flashes Recharge: 45-60 min

Recycling Time – 0.03 – 1.35 Seconds

Flash Duration – 1/1,000 – 1/15,000 Sec.

Modeling Light – LED: 50 W halogen-equivalent Modes: Constant on (via user-determined timer 1-30 sec) Off, Dim on/off while recycling, full on when recycled

Head Outlets – 2

Triggering Sync socket: mini-pin Photocell/IR-slave Integrated Profoto AirTTL transceiver Transmitter: optional Air Sync, Air Remote, Air Remote TTL-C/N Radio range: 330′(100 m)in TTL, 1,000′ (300 m) non-TTL

Display – Digital LED: 1.75 x 2.25″ (44 x 57 mm)

Fan Cooled – No

Flash Ready Indicator – Switchable beep and/or modeling light dim

Auto Dump – Yes

Voltage – 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz charger

Compatibility – Profoto flash B2 flash head

Dimensions – 6.3 x 3.1 x 6.7″ (16 x 8.0 x 17 cm) Including battery

Weight – 2.2 lb (1.6 kg) Including optional battery

Check Pricing & Availability From Our Preferred Vendors Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

This is a pretty significant price drop no matter what way you look at it. So if you’ve been debating jumping into the Profoto Camp, now’s the time to make the leap and grab yourself a flagship product and an insanely reduced price. The big question everyone’s wondering here is, “Why?” What does this price drop mean? Historically speaking, when a product as tried and true as this gets a price cut this big, it’s typically followed by the announcement of something new taking its place. We’ve not seen anything on any rumor sites unofficially or otherwise, so what’s your thoughts on this? Have you heard anything credible or have any thoughts? Will you be picking up a new Profoto B2 kit? Let us know in the comments below.