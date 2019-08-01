Venus Optics Announces Worlds Widest Rectilinear Lens for Fujifilm GFX – Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero Zero-D

Venus Optics have announced the long awaited pricing and availability of the world’s widest rectilinear lens for Fujifilm GFX camera system, Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D GFX lens (which was first revealed back in April of 2018).

Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D GFX is a 13.5mm equivalent ultra-wide angle prime specially designed for Fujifilm GFX camera system. The 113°ultra-wide perspective makes it an ideal lens for landscape and architecture photography. Houses with 21 elements in 14 groups, the new 17mm lens is the 4th member of the Laowa “Zero-D” product line-up, which claims to exhibit a close-to-zero optical distortion rate. This particular feature is extremely useful for architecture and interior photographers as all the straight lines can now be retained. Similar to other Laowa wide angle lenses, the new 17mm f/4 has a very good close-focus capability and it can focus up to 7.9” / 20cm from the object to the sensor. It allows photographers to get much closer to the subject but still are able to include the background information into the frame.

Despite the extreme specifications, Venus Optics have managed to compress the size of the Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D to the smallest in its class, measuring approximately 4.9 inches (~12.5cm) long and weighing only 1.8 lbs (~800g) with diameter of 88mm. The lens also features a 5-blade aperture system to create a pleasing 10-point sunstar rendering.

Filter is an essential part of landscape photography but most ultra-wide angle lenses in the market has a bulgy front element, making it impossible to install screw-on filters. The new 17mm f/4 lens is designed to include an 86mm filter thread where quick attachment of filters is no longer a problem. Photographers can also choose to purchase the optional magnetic filter holder for using with 100mm-wide slot-in filters (No vignetting is seen when used with 2pcs of 100mm-wide filters).

Dates & Pricing