Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L Lens Rumor | Is this Canon’s next release?

Is a 35mm prime the next L-class lens for the Canon RF lineup? The rumor around the web right now is that Canon is set to release a 35mm f/1.2L RF lens for their mirrorless lineup sometime in 2020.

And it’s not just a random rumor; apparently, an actual patent has popped up for a 35mm f/1.2. Although lens makers do patent a lot of optical formulas that they never use, it’s always a good sign! (Come on, Canon 16-28mm f/2!)

While this is indeed based on rumor forums and websites (links below), completing the trifecta of L-glass prime lenses would make perfect sense. The 50mm 1.2 RF lens and the 85mm 1.2 RF lens have received stellar feedback from our portrait & wedding photography staff, and the photo community at large. The addition of a 35mm f/1.2 would make a formidable lineup and show that Canon is taking back the market with a lenses-first approach.

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L, Canon EOS R | 1/1600 sec, f/1.2, ISO 100

If true, the rumored RF 35mm f/1.2 L would complete an f/1.2 trinity lineup:

[Nikon does have a Z 50mm f/1.2 S on its 2020 road map, by the way!]

Buttery smooth… One thing is for sure, Canon is still the bokeh king!

Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L, Canon EOS R | 1/4000 sec, f/1.2, ISO 800

35mm is a popular focal length with photographers and one of our favorite focal lengths for prime lenses, so we’re excited to see if this dream becomes reality, and if it does, we’ll be even more excited to review it and share the experience with you.

Do YOU Want another ~$2,000 Flagship Mirrorless prime?

In the meantime, let us know what you think! What are your predictions for the lens in terms of size, weight and price point? Canon’s existing RF mirrorless f/1.2 primes are anything but “portable”, and Sigma just released a 35mm f/1.2 for Sony’s FE mount that also qualifies for “massive beast” status.

Personally? I hope Canon goes in both directions. As much as I love shooting with f/1.2 primes on special occasions, (and I’d probably buy one or two of them for professional work!) …my “daily driver” lens would still be the existing Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS. (Read our review here)

Plus, I’d love to see another prime in that range that is even smaller, lighter, and more affordable! Say, for example, a “tiny” pancake-lens-size RF 28mm f/2.8 IS? Yes, please! But, that’s just me as my alter ego, (a travel+landscape photographer) not my regular self, the full-time wedding photographer…

Canon EOS R, RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS | 30 sec, f/9, ISO 100, 10-stop ND

The bigger question is, however, can this be enough to keep Canon competitive in the mirrorless market, and even convert Sony and Nikon users over?

(Via CanonWatch and CanonRumors)