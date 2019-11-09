It’s happened, folks. Something a lot of us have been waiting for. Photoshop is now available on the iPad! And recently, Colin Smith at PhotoshopCAFE uploaded a video from his hotel room at Adobe MAX to give us the full scoop plus an awesome tutorial on compositing in this new Adobe addition! Check it out!

Photoshop on the iPad with Colin Smith at PhotoshopCAFE

First off, you can see that Colin is working with a stylus in this video. One of the cool things about Photoshop on the iPad is the stylus settings. There’s an option where if you’re using your finger to navigate the software, it won’t let you accidentally paint something on the screen unless you use the stylus. This feels incredibly useful to help ensure you don’t accidently make a blunder in your projects!

If you’re looking to speed up your workflow, you’ll be happy to know Photoshop on the iPad has a plethora of shortcuts. If you’re using a keyboard connected to your iPad, a lot of shortcuts you know and love from the desktop version will still be right at your fingertips!

Photoshop on the iPad is fully cloud compatible. It’s also backwards and forwards compatible with the desktop versions of Photoshop. So this means you can save Photoshop projects right to the cloud from either the iPad or your desktop and open them up in each program! This makes Photoshop on the iPad incredibly streamlined and gives users the ability and power to take their projects on the go.

Even with the initial negative feedback, this is a very welcome update to the Photoshop family. We’re excited to see where the road takes it—literally!

Be sure to check out the video above and grab yourself a copy HERE. Colin goes into an awesome tutorial about compositing in Photoshop on the iPad and also some other great features this new Adobe addition brings.

And be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!

*Images and video shared with permission