If you’re a Hasselblad with the X1D II 50c, 907X Special Edition, or the new 907X 50C, we’ve got some good news for you! First announced in June 2019, Phocus Mobile 2 has expanded the possibilities of the Hasselblad workflow with portable RAW image processing via iPad. Complementing the portability of Hasselblad’s mirrorless medium format cameras, the power of Phocus Mobile 2 now expands to the palm of your hand with iPhone connectivity.

Offering an even more compact form factor with Phocus Mobile 2 for iPhone, the added platform support allows more photographers to bring advanced remote control and live view, tethering, and sharing capabilities into the field when shooting with the X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition and 907X 50C cameras. In addition to exposure controls, creatives can browse images on the camera, import original RAW files, and export in the original file format or convert to JPEG for easy sharing.

Compatible with the X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition and 907X 50C cameras via either wired USB-C or Wi-Fi, Phocus Mobile 2 is compatible with iPad Air 2019 and iPad Pro 2nd generation models or later with a minimum of 3GB RAM and now on iPhone models running on iOS 12 or later.

Phocus Mobile 2 features:

iPhone and iPad connectivity with X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition and 907X 50C via USB cable or Wi-Fi

Remote camera control and live view

Tethered image capture or import from SD Card of RAW and JPEG files

Image browsing of files on SD Card with metadata and detail view*

RAW file editing and color correction (currently available on iPad only)

Export RAW or JPEG conversion for sharing

Image rating and color labeling to easily filter through images

Firmware update downloads available directly in-app

FIRMWARE 1.3.0 UPDATE ADDS LIVE VIEW FUNCTIONALITY TO PHOCUS MOBILE 2 FOR IPAD

In addition to Live View on the brand new Phocus Mobile 2 for iPhone, Firmware Update 1.3.0 for X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition, and 907X 50C adds Live View functionality to Phocus Mobile 2 for iPad. Giving even more camera control on Phocus Mobile 2, photographers can connect the X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition, and 907X 50C wirelessly or tethered to their iPad to view a live image on the larger screen. The newly designed focus wheel allows remote manual focus control. In addition, Live View supports Focus Peaking along with the ability to simulate exposure, preview Depth-of-Field and conveniently control AF area position, all from the Live View screen in Phocus Mobile 2. This update requires both version 1.1 or later of Phocus Mobile 2 and Firmware Update 1.3.0 for X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition, and 907X 50C.

Visit www.hasselblad.com/phocus-mobile/ to learn more and download Phocus Mobile 2. Download Firmware 1.3.0 for X1D II 50C, 907X Special Edition, and 907X 50C to add Live View functionality at My Hasselblad here.

*100% magnification requires min. 3GB RAM for Phocus Mobile 2 for iPhone (7 Plus, 8 Plus, and X models or later)