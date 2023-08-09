When it comes to flash photography, a lot of photographers mistakenly assume that flash can’t look natural. Of course, this simply isn’t true. In fact, we can show you, step-by-step, how to make your flash photography look as though you only used natural light. The “secret” lies in understanding the balancing act between flash power and ambient exposure. So, grab your camera and your lighting gear (outlined below), and put the following techniques into practice to capture natural light portraits with flash.

Video: Natural Light Portraits with Flash

C.A.M.P. Framework

Anyone familiar with our site will recognize the C.A.M.P. Framework (Composition, Ambient Exposure, Modify/Add Light, Pose and Photograph). Put simply, we follow this sequence as we work through portrait sessions. You can learn about it in more detail in this article.

Basic Composition for Natural Light Portraits with Flash

Regardless of the technique we’re trying to showcase, such as capturing natural light portraits with flash, we always want to pay proper attention to composition. To illustrate our point, let’s start with a basic walk-up shot.

The model and the sun both look great, but the scene as captured leaves plenty to be desired. We can do a lot just by changing our perspective. If you find yourself in a similar situation, try lowering the camera to hide unwanted elements in the background (like the road or passing cars) and shift your angle to more clearly frame your subject against the background.

Using the grass in the foreground adds depth to the shot and helps conceal the unwanted elements mentioned above. Now, let’s focus on lighting.

Dialing in Ambient Exposure

To capture convincing natural light portraits with flash, you have to dial in an appropriate ambient exposure. For natural looking light, keep your ambient light brighter in-camera and your flash power low. Do the opposite to create a dramatically lit image.

Modify Added Light

We can use a reflector to add or modify the light in this scene, but they have downsides. They require an assistant, they often make subjects squint, and they don’t work particularly well in the shade. Instead, as the title of this article suggests, let’s use flash.

Lighting Setup for Natural Light Portraits with Flash

In order to capture the images featured in this article, we placed the flash on a stand and positioned it at roughly a 45-degree angle off-camera.

Balancing Ambient Exposure and Light Power

As we mentioned, high flash power or low ambient exposure will make the lighting in the scene look more dramatic and less natural. See the example we created using a bare flash at full power below.

If you’re trying to create dramatic portraits, this approach will work. However, our goal involves creating natural light portraits with flash. For that reason, we need to adjust our settings accordingly and go with a brighter ambient exposure while using less flash power.

It also helps to diffuse the flash with something like the MagSphere 2, which helps bounce light around and while minimizing reflection or specular light. Here’s an example (below) of a portrait we captured using the MagSphere.

Now, we can slow our shutter speed to 1/1000 and lower our flash power another stop.

Here’s the same shot without flash.

Check out the side-by-side shots below, which feature a standard exposure without flash, with flash, and with flash and a brighter exposure.

Pose/Photograph

Once you have everything set up and dialed in, direct your subject into a variety of poses and capture more natural light portraits with flash.

Final Images for Natural Light Portraits with Flash