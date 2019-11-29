Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics) have released a new Super Macro Lens for full frame cameras, the Zhongyi Mitakon 85mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro Lens and it features a wide magnification range and a very long working distance.

The Mitakon 85mm f/2.8 1-5X Super Macro Lens‘ wide magnification range allows photographers to capture subjects at different sizes. Users no longer need to DIY or use any extension tubes to reach high magnification shooting. The lens is also designed to have one of the longest working distance for ANY super macro lens. The closest working distance at 5x magnification is 3.93” (10cm) and 10.7” (27.2cm) at 1x magnification. With this boasted working distance, photographers can shoot macro objects without getting too close. The extended working distance also implies lighting the subjects will be easier and will be more video capable. This new super macro lens also has a near telecentric performance which is a big advantage when it comes to macro image stacking photography or industrial usage.

The new lens incorporates a 12 elements in 8 groups structure which delivers impressive resolution from corner to corner and the chromatic aberration is also controlled to the minimum (APO design). The lens can only be used in macro distances and cannot focus to infinity. The enclosure of the lens is made of metal to strengthen its durability, while still maintaining a light weight of only 750 grams (1.65lbs). The lens is available for Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony FE, Sony Alpha, Pentax K, Sony E, Micro Four Thirds, and Fuji X mounts. A free tripod collar and LED ring light are included in the package.

Mitakon Creator 85mm f/2.8 1-5X Super Macro Technical Specifications

Performance Focal Length 25mm (5X) – 85mm (1X) Aperture Maximum: f/2.8

Minimum: f/32 Camera Mount Type Canon EF/ Nikon F/ Sony A/ Pentax K/ Sony E/ M43/ Fuji X/ EOS-M Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor/ APS-C Magnification 1x – 5x Minimum Working Distance 272mm (1X) – 100mm (5X) Optical Design 12 Elements in 8 Groups Diaphragm Blades 9

Features Autofocus No

Physical Filter Thread 58mm Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 2.64 x 4.8″

(67 x 122 mm) Weight (Collar included) 1.65 lbs (750 g)

Sample Image Gallery

Pricing & Availability

Zhongyi Mitakon 85mm f/2.8 1-5X Super Macro Lens is now available to ship and purchase at ZY Optics authorized resellers and at our official website. The MSRP without tax is $499 US. Currently this is only available for order from the Zyoptics website, but it should be available through B&H & Adorama soon.