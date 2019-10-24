A few months ago we covered the release of Lensbaby’s most recent launch (at the time), the OMNI Creative Filter System which gave photographers easy access to a plethora of “filters” to add some creative flair to their shots. We’ve currently got our hands on these filters and are in the middle of testing for a full review, but before we could even finish that up, Lensbaby went and dropped another bomb by announcing the availability of the new Color Expansion Pack for the aforementioned groundbreaking OMNI Creative Filter System.

“Color is a key element to establishing mood. These multi-color crystals, films and gels allow you to inject a vast range of different tones to dramatically or subtly change the mood in your scene,” says Craig Strong, Lensbaby Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder. “Color Expansion Pack tools let you paint in a wide range of colors and reflections, channeling the look of expired film, light leaks and more. The same scene and framing can have a completely new feel and mood depending on which Color Pack tools you mount to the front of your OMNI Filter.”

The OMNI System is the simple, unique and elegant solution to shooting through handheld objects. It offers control and repeatability when shooting through crystals and other objects engineered by Lensbaby to create distinct and compelling in-camera effects. The unique, professional-grade system is unlike anything currently on the market and geared to work on existing manual and autofocus prime and zoom lenses. This is the second expansion pack offered for the OMNI system with more scheduled to be offered in 2020.

The Color Expansion Pack includes a vast array of tools to organically introduce color and mood into imagery. It includes two multi-color crystals, two sets of multi-color films, one set of color gels and a diffraction film that creates crisscross rainbows.

The Color Expansion Pack will be available for pre-order today, October 24, 2019 and will be available for demonstration at PHOTOPLUS 2019 in New York City through October 26. The OMNI Color Expansion Pack retails for $59.95. The OMNI Creative Filter System retails for $99.95 and the Crystal Expansion Pack retails for $49.95

Color Expansion Pack Details:

The Color Expansion Pack includes the following Effect Wands and Filters in a custom-designed pouch:

A Crystal Multicolor Teardrop and Crescent wand, each with a unique spectral coating resulting inconstantly changing prismatic colors on top of the crystals’ multi-faceted fractal effects

Set of five smooth-surface Lumi Films in a range of colors and hues which add color, light leaks, expired film effects & more

Set of four textured Lumi Films which create flare effects from the texture, also in a range of colors and hues which add color, light leaks and expired film effects

Set of five Color Gels, each of which adds a single swath of color overlay

Crisscross Rainbow film that creates a patterned rainbow effect

Two Effect Wand handles to hold the gels & films

I’ll just say this, I was hesitant to even use these filters when I first heard about them but after spending just 20 minutes with them on my camera chasing my dog around, it made me realize i absolutely LOVE these things. The simple fact that the magnetic holsters allow you to move and adjust so quick and easily made it an absolute blast to use. So even though i’ve barely figured out how to truly take advantage of this system yet, i’m already giddy to get hands on with the color expansion to really shake things up!

What do you think of this kit and expansions? Have you used the OMNI yourself? Do you have your own set of crystals and Prism‘s you already use? Let us know in the comments below and please share some of your creations also!