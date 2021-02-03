Leica has recently announced the re-launch of its Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH “landmark” lens that will be available in the standard black for $7,695, as well as a limited edition silver. (The silver edition is over 2x the price at $16,395 and only available at select Leica store locations, and there are only 100 of them made!).

Referred to as a “beloved classic” since it was first produced over 45 years ago, this re-launch is a clear homage to the classic. Leica says the original lens’ “visual signature embodies the original essence of the “Leica look” and has helped shape the landscape of Leica’s iconic reputation for the best lenses.” so instead of a total redesign, they decided to base this new lens on all the successful elements of the original, improving on them to “deliver impeccably sharp images that live up to the quality expectations of modern-day digital photography.”

This is the 3rd lens in Leicas set of Classic Range which includes the Thamber-M 90 f/2.2 and Summaron-M 28 f/5.6 completing a trinity of tributes to Leica’s lens history.

While the Silver edition is limited to only 100 units globally at select Leica Store locations, the Black version should be available now and in perpetuity from any vendor you know that carries Leica products, but with the price tag of ‘only’ $7,695.

Technical Specifications

Focal Length 50mm

Maximum Aperture f/1.2

Minimum Aperture f/16

Lens Mount Leica M

Format Compatibility Full-Frame

Angle of View 45.6°

Minimum Focus Distance 3.3′ / 1 m

Optical Design 6 Elements in 4 Groups

Diaphragm Blades 16

Focus Type Manual Focus

Image Stabilization No

Filter Size 49 mm (Front)

Dimensions (ø x L) 2.4 x 2″ / 61 x 52 mm

Weight 14.3 oz / 405 g

Price – $7,695

We’ve gathered a few sample images shot with this lens for you to look at, but to see them in full resolution you can visit the official product page here to download them for yourself.

