The reaches of Hasselblad cameras now go further and deeper with its collaboration with AquaTech in their new REFLEX Water Housing. The upgraded build culminates 20 years of design and field testing and is the first in a new series. Weighing 1.6kg (3.52 lbs) and waterproof down to 10 meters (33ft), the highly portable REFLEX X1D II 50C allows for taking the power of medium format underwater for a whole new wave of creative expression.

“This exciting collaboration with AquaTech takes our most portable medium format camera even further, giving our innovative X1D II platform more creative freedom thanks to REFLEX for the X System,” says Hasselblad Marketing Manager Bronius Rudnickas.

As the first official underwater solution for Hasselblad’s X System, the REFLEX X1D II 50C allows for shooting with the entire XCD lens range. Balancing maximum strength and minimal weight, the glass-filled polycarbonate construction combines controls made from 316 stainless steel, hard-anodized aluminum, and high strength plastics for a superior tactile feel and easy control while simultaneously ensuring extreme protection against saltwater and corrosion. Facilitating simple handling when shooting stills or capturing video underwater, the two electronic shutter buttons on the REFLEX X1D II 50C also enable easy capture whether shooting in landscape or portrait orientation. Navigating other settings and menu parameters can be done via the camera’s back buttons.

“We are very pleased to release the REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C. We’re proud to be able to open new creative opportunities for X1D II users, and we are excited to see some of the high-quality work that will be achieved with this collaboration between AquaTech and Hasselblad,” says Managing Director of AquaTech Alan Love.

The REFLEX X1D II 50C dimensions measure at W 210mm (8.26“) by L 135mm (5.31“) by H 190mm (7.48“). It allows access to the following camera controls: Menu; AE Lock; AF Drive; Browse; Rectangle; Star; and Cross / Delete. In addition to the REFLEX Water Housing, the kit includes: Back Plate with Controls; Camera Plate for mounting X1DII Camera; Cable Release for Electronic Shutter; Instructions; and Tool Kit.

The REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C has an MSRP of $1695 excluding tax / €1795 including VAT when purchased through European retailers only.

Learn more about the REFLEX Water Housing for the Hasselblad X1D II 50C and purchase here.

