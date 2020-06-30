Venus Optics has unveiled the new Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL lens, the world’s widest rectilinear lens for full-frame cameras. Venus Optics has been designing ultra-wide angle lenses with outstanding optical performance and their 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 lens is currently the world’s widest zoom lens for full-frame cameras.

Ultra-wide perspective

Featuring a remarkable 135° angle of view, the new Laowa 9mm f/5.6 is currently the widest non-fisheye lens ever developed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Landscape photographers can now experience an ultimate wide-angle photography with beautiful scenery captured in one shot. The ultra-wide angle of view is particularly helpful for interior shooting as it helps exaggerated the sense of space. The one-of-a-kind perspective also helps realized a lot of formerly impossible shots.

Super compact & lightweight

In response to the demand from mirrorless camera shooters of having a compact wide-angle lens, Venus Optics has taken advantage of the flange distance of mirrorless cameras and compress the size of the 9mm f/5.6 lens to the smallest in its class, measuring approximately 2.4 inches (~6cm) long and weighing only 12 oz. (350g) with a lens diameter of 60mm. It is a welcome relief for landscape, architecture, interior or travel photographers that are traveling over long distances and looking for a high quality and portable ultra-wide lens to carry anywhere.

Extremely close focusing distance

In addition to the ultra-wide perspective, the new Laowa 9mm lens can focus extremely close, almost like a macro lens. The closest focusing distance is only 4.72” (12cm) measuring from subject to sensor. This is so much closer than the other ultra-wide angle lenses in the market and it provides greater flexibility for photographers to compose shots at close and far distances and control depth of field much more easily.

Exceptional optical performance

Incorporating a 14 elements in 10 groups optical design, the 9mm is able to deliver an outstanding image sharpness from corners to corners. The 2pcs of big aspherical elements and 2pcs of extra-low dispersion elements help to eliminate chromatic aberrations successfully. Despite the fact that it is not one of the Zero-D lenses, the lens still exhibits a very low distortion at infinity distance compared to other ultra-wide angle lenses in the market.

Various mount options

The new 9mm lens is currently available in Leica M, Sony FE, Nikon Z and L mount. It’s the first Leica M lens Venus Optics have ever produced. It also supports rangefinder coupling on Leica cameras. 2 colors (Black & Silver) are available for Leica M mount.

100mm-wide filters compatible

Venus Optics truly understands that filter is essential to produce an impressive landscape photo. Despite being an ultra-wide angle lens, Venus Optics has managed to work with partners to carefully design a filter holder that 100mm- wide filters can be used without serious vignetting. Unlike some other wide-angle lenses where 120mm or even 150mm filter systems are required, the entire landscape shooting setup for the Laowa 9mm lens will be extremely portable.

10 point sunstars

Laowa 9mm f/5.6 is designed with a 5-bladed aperture where a clean and appealing 10-point Sunstar rendering can be created.

Technical Specifications

Focal Length 9mm

Max. Aperture f/5.6

Min. Aperture f/22

Angle of View 135°

Format Compatibility Full Frame

Lens Structure 14 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blades 5

Min. Focusing Distance 4.72” (12 cm)

Max. Magnification 0.21x

Filters Solutions via 100mm Magnetic Filter Holder

Dimensions 62.4 x 66 mm

Weight 12.3 oz. (350g)

Mounts Leica M, Sony FE, Nikon Z, Leica L

For additional information visit the official product page here

Sample Images Taken With the Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL

Pricing & Availability

The new Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics’ official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. The US price for 9mm f/5.6 FF RL is $899 (Leica M mount) and $799 (Sony FE, Nikon Z and L) Pricing varies in different countries. The first 100 orders will get a 100mm magnetic filter holder (Retail Value: $149) for FREE. We’ve already put in a request to test and review this lens, so until we get hands-on with it, be sure to let us know any questions or concerns you’d like to see addressed in our review in the comments below.

Currently, this lens isn’t listed on any major US Distributors, but it should be available soon via our usual vendors below;

