Which Camera Strap is Right for You?

Even if you are proud to show off the branding of your shiny new camera, the strap that is generally included with most DSLRs and mirrorless cameras just doesn’t cut it when it comes to your style, form, and function requirements. The strap you’ll need while shooting a red carpet or wedding will often be totally different from the one you use while hiking with friends & family. The good news is there are an incredible amount of third-party straps & holsters to choose from.

In this article, we’ll help you discover which camera strap type is right for you. To help you decide, we’ve created our list of the Best Camera Straps and Holsters for Photographers, updated annually. These lists are based on our personal experience as working photographers combined with extensive research from other reputable sources online.

Neck Straps

Let’s start with the most common type of camera strap, the neck strap. You’ll find these in all sorts of styles, price ranges, levels of comfort.

Peak Design Slide Sling Strap (Our Choice)

Our Winner for Best Camera Strap.

The Peak Design Slide, (or Slide Lite), Camera Sling Strap is one of the favorites on the market and for most people we’ve spoken too. It’s a versatile strap that can be used as a standard neck strap as well as a sling or shoulder strap.

It comes with several attachments to work with a plethora of camera systems and integrates seamlessly with the Peak Design Bags & Clip System. The Slide strap is internally padded and both (the Slide and Slide Lite) are made from nylon webbing. There is a grippy side designed for when you’re wearing the strap as a shoulder/sling to help prevent slipping. Both straps have dual quick-adjusters to provide quick and easy adjustments to the length of the strap with easy reconfigurations. Check the prices from our preferred retailers below: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Kit Neck Straps

This is the strap that typically comes in every DSLR camera kit. It usually features the brand name of the camera and is made of a durable synthetic material. There’s nothing wrong with this strap, and it’s what I used for years as a hobbyist.

If this strap is working for you, why spend money on a new one? If you like kit straps and need a replacement, you can purchase them at B&H or another major retailer.

Decorative Neck Straps

From one fashionista to another, I’ll admit decorative, and artisan leather camera straps make me drool. Brands like Capturing Couture and Artisan & Artist offer well made, beautiful camera straps from materials like leather, silk, scarves, knit cloth, etc. I’ve refrained from buying them, though because I’m not 100% sure of the functionality of these straps.

If you’re a hobbyist or photographer who does short shoots every once in awhile, these are worth checking out. Or, if you use a rangefinder or micro 4/3 camera, these would be great. For hard-core, full day shooting with a heavy DSLR, I would consider other options or at least thoroughly test these straps before you buy. Make sure you check out the return policy.

ONA Presidio Camera Strap

Our 3rd Place Winner for Best Camera Strap.

The Ona Presidio Camera Strap is our choice for a sleek and retro-looking camera strap to match the rest of your gear and style. Made with Italian Tanned Leather, this strap is also padded with soft neoprene and chrome buckles to allow for easy length adjustments.

The quality material in this strap will ensure that even the heaviest of gear won’t be too much of a strain over the course of a day. This strap is also available in a waxed-canvas design for $30 cheaper if you’re looking for a similar style on a budget. Check the prices from our preferred retailers below:Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Sling Straps

Next let’s explore sling straps, which are like neck straps but longer and usually hang at the hip when the camera is not in use. As mentioned above, the Peak Design Slide doubles as a neck strap and a sling strap, and it’s our current recommendation for the best camera strap. Because we’ve already showcased it above, we won’t include it again in this section.

BlackRapid Curve Breath Camera Strap

Our 2nd Place Winner for Best Camera Strap.

BlackRapid has quickly become one of the most trusted names in camera straps. The Curve Breath is an update to one of their original straps that improves upon its previous model with a new mesh material to improve airflow (or “breathability”) and still offer an incredibly comfortable padding.

The cross-body strap, which is optimized for female photographers, places the camera at waist level to give you quick and easy access while offering you the ability to go “hands free,” letting it hang safety and securely when you need a break or have to use your hands for something else. Check the prices from our preferred retailers below: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Hand Strap

Peak Design Hand Strap

The Peak Design CL-3 Clutch Camera Hand-Strap is a versatile accessory designed to provide photographers with a secure and comfortable grip on their cameras. This hand-strap has a Hypalon exterior, microfiber pad, and an aluminum adjuster.

One of its standout features is the quick-adjust mechanism, which allows photographers to easily tighten or loosen the strap with one hand, making it ideal for fast-paced shooting environments. The strap also integrates seamlessly with Peak Design’s Anchor Link system, enabling rapid attachment and detachment from the camera. While the strap provides excellent support, it might not be as comfortable for photographers with larger hands due to its relatively slim profile.

Black Rapid Hand Strap

The Spider Pro Hand Strap is constructed from a combination of genuine leather and high-strength nylon. It has an ergonomic design that curves to the natural shape of the hand, providing support and reducing hand fatigue. The strap attaches securely to the camera’s tripod mount, ensuring it stays in place during active use.

Note that the strap has a bulkier design compared to more minimalist hand-straps, which might not appeal to photographers who prefer a more low profile setup. Additionally, the leather construction, while durable, may require some break-in time to achieve maximum comfort. Check out our full review by clicking here.

Wrist Straps

For small point and shoot or lighter weight cameras, consider a wrist strap.

Peak Design Cuff

The Peak Design Cuff is actually designed to hold up to 100 pounds! So you could technically use it with your DSLR. It’s a thicker strap than most, easily adjustable and secure on the wrist.

This wrist strap is made from a strong yet smooth nylon webbing and an aluminum adjuster, ensuring durability and a refined appearance. The cuff features is the magnetic clasp, which allows the strap to be worn as a bracelet when not in use. Additionally, the Cuff uses Peak Design’s Anchor Link system, which makes attaching and detaching the strap from the camera quick and easy.

Best Camera Holsters and Double Straps

While some holsters are technically still a part of the strap category, they’ll provide you with some extra versatility and comfort that a “normal” camera strap can’t provide. Used on their own or in tandem with the camera straps mentioned above, the holster systems will give you a “quick draw” feel that you won’t soon forget.

Holdfast Gear Money Maker Holster (Our Choice)

Our Winner for Best Camera Holster.

The Holdfast Gear Money Maker is a sleek and stylish dual camera holster that not only looks fantastic but functions even better. If you’re a wedding or event photographer, you’re used to having to carry around multiple cameras and lenses, so back & neck pain are nothing new, but the Money Maker helps alleviate that.

This strap is designed to carry one, two, or three cameras all while evenly distributing the weight to reduce the pressure on your lower back.

Available in a variety of colors, (and materials now), the Holdfast Gear Money Maker also boasts a clip design used to attach a sail to a boat, giving you an extra sense of security for your gear.

Check the prices from our preferred retailers below: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Photo courtesy of Jay Cassario

Camera Holster

If you need to have your hands free but keep your camera securely tucked by your side for easy access and get the weight off your shoulders, this seems the way to go. You can even use two, one on each hip.

Spider Camera SpiderPro Single Camera System V2 Holster

Our 2nd Place Winner for Best Camera Holster.

Spider Camera’s SpiderPro Single Camera System V2 Holster is a solid favorite among photographers who prefer to not wear straps for their system. On top of the comfort bonus, you no longer need to worry about neck burn and chafing from a full day of running around with one or more straps over your back. The hip holster system frees your upper body by making use of a “utility-belt” style with a quick draw locking system, giving you both quick access and secure safety for your gear.

The belt is padded for comfort and system wear prevention with a triple-action lock system to ensure it doesn’t unbuckle accidently. And for those concerned about the mounting plate preventing you from attaching additional accessories, fear not! The mounting plate system is designed so that you can attach tripod mount/plate or similar accessory as needed for quick shifts in your shoot. Check the prices from our preferred retailers below: Adorama | Amazon | B&H



Check out these full reviews of the Spyder Pro Holster.

Peak Design Capture Pro Camera Clip V3

Our 3rd Place Winner for Best Camera Holster.

One of the great things about the Peak Design Capture Camera Clip V3 is you can attach your camera to pretty much any existing belt or strap in your arsenal. Strap onto your pants belt, your backpack straps, or some of the Peak Design bags have specific reinforced loops designed for the Clip.

This system uses an Arca Swiss style quick release plate that can withstand up to 200 lbs of force while still providing instant access to your camera with its quick-release lock. The plate can also be used directly as a tripod mount if needed, giving you some extra creative freedom.

Check the prices from our preferred retailers below: Adorama | Amazon | B&H

Conclusion

The thing to keep in mind when choosing your strap and/or holster is the size of your camera, as well as the entire kit that you use on a day-to-day basis. While something like the Holdfast Gear Money Maker may catch your eye for its style and design, if you’re only using a single small mirrorless system, it may be a tad overkill for your current needs. Thankfully, the main part of the selection process will come down to how it fits on you, personally.

You’ll have to be mindful of the room your gear will need to sit properly in the strap/holster and on your body. If a particular belt or strap is too tight, it’ll be pretty hard to get to and use your camera quickly. If it’s too loose, you run the risk of bumping and damaging your gear.

Be sure to try these things on for yourself to find the right fit for you and then start evaluating what additional features you want based on your work and personal habits.