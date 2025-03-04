20+ Incredible Examples of Creative Lighting

A photograph cannot exist without light. Light is an integral aspect of a photograph that can influence the mood, emotion, and ultimately, tell a story. Though there are several unwritten rules of light use that photographers follow to capture an image, there are those who break the bounds and create a one-of-a-kind moment. In this article, we compiled stunning and creative uses of lighting by award winning photographers. We hope these photographs inspire your creative photography and challenge you to take risks to create masterpieces of your own.

Using Colored Gels and Gobos

The first example of creative lighting comes from Pye Jirsa, who uses gels and gobos to produce interesting, creative photography.

Gear Used:

Steps to achieving this effect

Step 1: Set the Ambient Light

Left: 1/200 sec, f/2, ISO 3200 > Right: 1/200 sec, f/4, ISO 200

Step 2: Add In Your Fill Light

Set up the first light to lift the shadows. Add a gel if you prefer to add color.

Step 3: Dial In Your Main Light

Next, add in the main light. The photo above uses a FJ400 with the optical spot at camera left just out of the shot.

Step 4: Get Creative With Gobos

GOBOS are “Go Between Objects” that create light patterns.

Edited with VF Presets > Pure Pack

More Examples of Creative Lighting

Arno de Bruijn – Website | Instagram

Darien Chui– Website | Instagram

Jason Vinson – Website | Instagram

Hong Phuc-Bui – Website | Instagram

Jay Cassario – Website | Instagram

Jared Gant – Website | Instagram

Jason Vinson – Website | Instagram

David Mendoza III– Website | Instagram

Keith White – Website | Instagram

Ymke Myrte – Website | Instagram

Marlies Hartmann – Website | Instagram

Nicole Engstrom – Website | Instagram

Wes Shinn – Website | Instagram

As we conclude this week with an amazing thread of photographs, we hope that you take inspiration in them and capture moments that are beyond enlightening. When it comes to photography, rules and standards may work. But what matters most is your ability to think out of the box and make the best possible use of the situation at hand.

