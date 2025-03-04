20+ Incredible Examples of Creative Lighting

A photograph cannot exist without light. Light is an integral aspect of a photograph that can influence the mood, emotion, and ultimately, tell a story. Though there are several unwritten rules of light use that photographers follow to capture an image, there are those who break the bounds and create a one-of-a-kind moment. In this article, we compiled stunning and creative uses of lighting by award winning photographers. We hope these photographs inspire your creative photography and challenge you to take risks to create masterpieces of your own.

Using Colored Gels and Gobos

The first example of creative lighting comes from Pye Jirsa, who uses gels and gobos to produce interesting, creative photography.

Gear Used:

Steps to achieving this effect

Step 1: Set the Ambient Light

    Left: 1/200 sec, f/2, ISO 3200 > Right: 1/200 sec, f/4, ISO 200

    Step 2: Add In Your Fill Light

    colored gels before after gel
    Set up the first light to lift the shadows. Add a gel if you prefer to add color.

    Step 3: Dial In Your Main Light

    Next, add in the main light. The photo above uses a FJ400 with the optical spot at camera left just out of the shot.

    Step 4: Get Creative With Gobos

    colored gels gobos
    GOBOS are “Go Between Objects” that create light patterns.

    colored gels final images
    Edited with VF Presets > Pure Pack

    More Examples of Creative Lighting

    Creative Lighting
    Arno de Bruijn – Website | Instagram

    Darien Chui Lighting
    Darien Chui– Website | Instagram
    Jason Vinson 1
    Jason Vinson – Website | Instagram

    Hong Phuc Bui
    Hong Phuc-Bui – Website | Instagram
    Jay Cassario
    Jay Cassario – Website | Instagram

    Jared Grant
    Jared Gant – Website | Instagram

    Jason Vinson
    Jason Vinson – Website | Instagram

    David Mendoza III 1
    David Mendoza III– Website | Instagram
    Keith White
    Keith White – Website | Instagram
    Ymke Myrte 1
    Ymke Myrte – Website | Instagram

    Marlies Hartmann
    Marlies Hartmann – Website Instagram
    Nicole Engstrom
    Nicole Engstrom – Website Instagram

    Wes Shinn
    Wes Shinn – Website | Instagram

    As we conclude this week with an amazing thread of photographs, we hope that you take inspiration in them and capture moments that are beyond enlightening. When it comes to photography, rules and standards may work. But what matters most is your ability to think out of the box and make the best possible use of the situation at hand.

    Do you want to get featured in the next article? Join our uplifting and no-BS Facebook community to learn, grow, and interact with portrait and wedding photographers from all over the world. You can ask questions, have your work critiqued, or get access to resources that will help you master your craft in photography.

