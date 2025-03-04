20+ Incredible Examples of Creative Lighting

A photograph cannot exist without light. Light is an integral aspect of a photograph that can influence the mood, emotion, and ultimately, tell a story. Though there are several unwritten rules of light use that photographers follow to capture an image, there are those who break the bounds and create a one-of-a-kind moment. In this article, we compiled stunning and creative uses of lighting by award winning photographers. We hope these photographs inspire your creative photography and challenge you to take risks to create masterpieces of your own.
Using Colored Gels and Gobos
The first example of creative lighting comes from Pye Jirsa, who uses gels and gobos to produce interesting, creative photography.
Gear Used:
- 2 Off-Camera Flashes. I’m using two Westcott FJ400 flashes.
- Your choice of camera and lens. I’m using the Canon EOS R5 with the RF 28-70mm f/2L.
- Colored gels of your choice.
- Optional: Light modifiers such as the Lindsay Adler Optical Spot.
Steps to achieving this effect
Step 1: Set the Ambient Light
Step 2: Add In Your Fill Light
Step 3: Dial In Your Main Light
Step 4: Get Creative With Gobos
More Examples of Creative Lighting
As we conclude this week with an amazing thread of photographs, we hope that you take inspiration in them and capture moments that are beyond enlightening. When it comes to photography, rules and standards may work. But what matters most is your ability to think out of the box and make the best possible use of the situation at hand.
