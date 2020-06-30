Today Nikon announced the start of the 38th Nikon Photo Contest. This prestigious international contest continues to offer creators of all skill levels around the world a unique opportunity to connect and advance the culture of visual storytelling.

Since the Nikon Photo Contest was first held in 1969, more than 440,000 photographers have submitted over 1.71 million images, making it a truly impactful event for the international photography community. Last year, the contest celebrated its 50th anniversary, with the largest number of applicants and entries submitted; Approximately 33,000 photographers from 170 countries and regions across the globe submitted 97,369 works.

The ever-evolving environment surrounding image-making culture continues to inspire us with new perspectives. The Nikon Photo Contest provides a place for visual storytellers to discover new ways to utilize the latest methods and styles of expression, and to share powerful stories through the common language of imaging.

For more information on the 2020-2021 Nikon Photo Contest, including instructions for how to apply, as well as to view the 2018-2019 Nikon Photo Contest winning submissions please visit https://www.nikon-photocontest.com/en/.

About the Nikon Photo Contest

