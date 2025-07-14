Adorama’s ‘Picture America’ Series Kicks Off in Nashville With Photographer Tony Shepherd

Adorama has launched Picture America, a new original DocuSeries that highlights photographers across the country who are capturing the spirit of their communities through their work. The series debuts on AdoramaTV and brings viewers into the personal and creative lives of image-makers from coast to coast.

Rather than focus on gear demos or destination travel, Picture America centers on the people behind the camera—and the places they call home. Each episode profiles a different photographer whose work offers an intimate portrait of a town, a city, or a subculture that helps define the American experience.

“This campaign isn’t just about photography,” says Sal D’Alia, creator of the series and Brand Content Lead at Adorama. “It’s about giving voice to people and places that are often overlooked by social media.”

The series was created as a celebration of photography’s ability to build understanding and connection. “Through Picture America, we’re not only elevating the voices of photographers across the country,” says Adorama Chief Customer Officer Venkat Narayanan, “but also shining a light on what makes this country beautiful, dynamic, and deeply human.”

Nashville’s Tony Shepherd Opens the Series

The first episode takes us to Nashville, Tennessee, with local photographer Tony Shepherd leading the way. Known for his black-and-white street photography and deep love for Broadway, Shepherd uses his Sony A7R V and Tamron lens to explore Music City’s iconic streets, storied venues, and everyday moments.

Shepherd’s approach is fast, sharp, and expressive. Whether he’s framing a candid moment on Lower Broadway or finding texture in a fading mural, his work distills Nashville into a series of visual notes—some bold, others quiet. The episode follows him as he shoots, reflects on his process, and shares the lesser-known corners of a city often reduced to neon and cowboy boots.

It’s a strong start to a series that promises to feature both talent and place in equal measure.

Upcoming Photographers

Adorama has tapped a diverse group of creators to continue the project, each bringing a different visual language and geographic focus:

Corey Arnold – Columbia River Gorge, WA

Pat Crey – Buffalo, NY

Sydney Smolla – Durango, CO

Devin Allen – Baltimore, MD

The Cork Bros – Atlanta, GA

Camrin Dengel – Teton Valley, ID

Cody Hammer – Tulsa, OK

Edward Buckles – New Orleans, LA

Jasmine Quiñones – Austin, TX

Jessica Bubb – Salem, MA

From nature photographers and commercial filmmakers to community storytellers, Picture America is building a photographic patchwork of the country—one lived-in frame at a time.

Watch and Follow

New episodes will roll out on AdoramaTV throughout the year, with supporting content on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube. You can catch Tony Shepherd’s Nashville episode now and follow the rest of the series as it unfolds at adorama.com/pictureamerica.

For photographers who believe in the power of place and the stories behind the lens, Picture America is a project that feels refreshingly grounded—and well worth your time.