Zoner Studio: A New Name for a New Era Of Content Creators

Zoner Photo Studio X has been a trusted name in photo editing for over 20 years, evolving with the needs of photographers worldwide. From high-quality raw photo editing, to online sharing tools for your finished imagery, (photos and videos!) …what we knew as “ZPSX” was/is one of the most well-rounded workflows on the market! Today, that evolution takes a bold step forward with a fresh rebranding: Zoner Photo Studio X is now simply Zoner Studio.

This isn’t just a new name—it’s a reflection of how far Zoner Studio has come, and where it’s headed. Over the years, the software has grown into an essential, all-in-one tool for anyone looking to take control of their creative process. With features ranging from intuitive & simple color-correction to modern AI tools and even video editing, Zoner Studio has become more than just a photo editor—it’s a complete creative hub.

In this article, we’ll quickly summarize the press release and share everything you need to know about Zoner Studio!

Zoner Studio | Why The Name Change?

The rebranding marks a natural next step in Zoner Studio’s journey. While the software continues to stay true to its roots in photography, it now encompasses so much more. Video editing, AI-powered tools, and an intuitive workflow make it ideal for creatives who need both power and simplicity.

“This isn’t just a name change,” explains Michal Prouza, Head of Software for ZONER Inc. “It’s a celebration of how far Zoner Studio has come. The new identity reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve, keeping pace with modern technology, and supporting the evolving needs of photographers and creators everywhere.”

What’s New for Users?

When any product we love receives a complete rebrand or redesign, we always have one big question: What’s actually different? Are there any new features? What are the key changes that we need to keep in mind? Let’s answer these questions as simply as we can:

All your favorite features are still here : The tools you rely on—like the Catalog, Zonerama, and Zoner Photo Cloud—haven’t gone anywhere. Your tools and the overall workflow remain unchanged at their core.



: The tools you rely on—like the Catalog, Zonerama, and Zoner Photo Cloud—haven’t gone anywhere. Your tools and the overall workflow remain unchanged at their core. A fresh, modern look : Zoner Studio’s new visual identity is clean, refined, and unmistakably contemporary. It’s designed to make navigating the software and its ecosystem easier than ever.



: Zoner Studio’s new visual identity is clean, refined, and unmistakably contemporary. It’s designed to make navigating the software and its ecosystem easier than ever. Unified ecosystem: The rebrand aligns Zoner Studio with its related services, ensuring a cohesive experience across everything from the software itself to the Learn Photography magazine.

Zoner Studio | A Symbol of Innovation

So, while this new user experience has not added “totally new” tools, Zoner Studio has indeed been all about consistent innovation and advancements. Some of the most recent new tools include:

AI-Powered Tools : Smart masking and subject selection for faster edits.

We absolutely love using AI for these types of tedious tasks; nobody ever thought it was an essential part of their creative process to scrunch their eyes at their computer display for an hour to make a perfectly feathered selection/mask! The various AI-powered tools in Zoner Studio have become an essential part of our modern workflow.

: Smart masking and subject selection for faster edits. We absolutely love using AI for these types of tedious tasks; nobody ever thought it was an essential part of their creative process to scrunch their eyes at their computer display for an hour to make a perfectly feathered selection/mask! The various AI-powered tools in Zoner Studio have become an essential part of our modern workflow. Enhanced HDR : Powerful tools to create dynamic, stunning imagery. Not your HDR (High Dynamic Range) imagery from decades ago, modern HDR tools allow users to create dramatic yet natural imagery.

: Powerful tools to create dynamic, stunning imagery. Not your HDR (High Dynamic Range) imagery from decades ago, modern HDR tools allow users to create dramatic yet natural imagery. Optimized Performance : Full support for the latest hardware and file formats.



: Full support for the latest hardware and file formats. Intuitive Design: A fast, user-friendly interface that caters to both beginners and pros.

This rebranding isn’t just a new name and logo—it’s a celebration of the incredible progress Zoner Studio has made, and a promise to keep pushing forward. (And we are excited to see what new features are yet to come!)

The Future of Zoner Studio

Indeed, this new chapter in Zoner Studio’s story is about empowering photographers and creators with tools that are powerful, accessible, and designed to inspire. Whether you’re editing a family portrait, crafting a wedding album, or creating photo+video content for your business, Zoner Studio is here to help you take your creativity further—with ease.

Explore the New Zoner Studio

Zoner Studio’s transformation comes with a redesigned website at www.zoner.com. Head there to explore the updated look, learn more about its features, and discover why it’s trusted by millions of photographers worldwide.

Not a user yet? Trying it is simple. Download Zoner Studio today and enjoy a 7-day free trial to see how it can elevate your creativity, and streamline your workflow.