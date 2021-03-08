Kicking off its third year of Hasselblad Heroines, Hasselblad continues to celebrate the achievements of female photographers around the world. Starting on International Women’s Day on 8 March 2021 is this year’s first Hasselblad Heroine Flora Borsi. Through weekly spotlights over eight weeks, each Heroine will share their experiences in their career, challenges in the industry, and inspiration in their art through short video interviews. By putting a spotlight on these talented creatives, Hasselblad Heroines hopes to encourage the next generation of female photographers to go against the grain and bring their creative visions to life.

The 2021 Hasselblad Heroines lineup features the following eight photographers:

Hungarian visual artist Flora Borsi , the girl who can turn herself into anything with self-portraits that evoke surreal dreams and emotions;

Slovakian beauty and portrait photographer Andrea Zvadova , based in London, whose photography celebrates unusual beauty, diversity, and uniqueness;

2016 Hasselblad Master in Fine Art Katerina Belkina , based in Berlin, who explores human emotions and internal processes using techniques on the border of photography and digital painting;

Landscape photographer Isabella Tabacchi , based in northern Italy, who expresses her emotions through capturing the magic of the scenery she explores;

Los Angeles-based self-taught portrait photographer Alissa Ashley , whose artistic passion and professional work in makeup transfers naturally into the sublime color compositions found in her portraiture;

Fine art Norwegian artist Anja Niemi , based in the Netherlands, whose staged images assert small nuances within complex stories where she is both author and character;

London-based portrait and documentary photographer Jillian Edelstein , who has over one hundred of her images in the National Portrait Gallery collection;

, who has over one hundred of her images in the National Portrait Gallery collection; Street photographer Nina Welch-Kling who is fascinated with capturing the unexpected interactions of light, shadows, and subjects of New York City.

“While we celebrate Hasselblad’s eighty-year long legacy this year, it’s just as important to salute creators of the future. Hasselblad’s community is rich with incredible talent and imagination so Heroines continues to elevate fresh perspectives and a variety of artistic visions within the photographic industry,” says Sarah Martzloff, Hasselblad Digital Marketing Manager.

Visit www.hasselblad.com/inspiration/heroines/ to find the newest and previous Hasselblad Heroines’ stories, images, and video interviews.