My Trick For Getting Kids to Smile Naturally in Photos 99% of the Time

When I first started photographing kids, I was sometimes a little baffled by how to get a genuine smile from them. Especially from those who are old enough to “Smile on Demand.” While the Smile on Demand (S.O.D.) is ok, as a parent, I myself want to have the genuine look of joy my kids exude frozen in time forever in a photograph, and I love giving that gift to other parents.

Every kid is different and what works for some will not work for others. But for most kids (and even adults) who seem to be giving me that S.O.D., I’ve devised a little trick for getting kids to smile naturally in photos 99% of the time. I call it the Serious Face. It’s so simple and it’s effective on most anyone who isn’t a trained model or actor. Here’s how it works.

Here’s the Smile on Demand. Not bad. Still super cute. But it’s missing that genuine, real smile quality. Every mom can tell if her kid is really smiling or fake smiling in a photo. I’ll let you in on a little secret, too. If you have 10 technically perfect photos that don’t have that genuine smile, and one slightly blurry one with the “real” smile, moms will pick the imperfect one every time. I would anyway.

Now, here’s what I do. I ask the kids to give me a serious face. You could also try mad face, clown face, etc. But I find asking for the serious face to work best. Here’s why. From my own research, not many people, especially kids, can hold a serious face on demand without laughing. It’s almost impossible. Here’s what happens…

Seconds after giving me the serious face, a slight smile starts to creep in. They can’t hold it! I’ll even say “hold the serious face! Don’t smile!”

Then they laugh. It happens every time. You have to try it.

But it’s not the laugh we’re after. It’s that real smile that shows up a split second after they are done laughing. Watch for it. Keep your camera ready. Have your settings dialed in so you’re ready to go. Sometimes I’ll even set my camera to continuous shutter so I can just hold it down and make sure I capture every frame for those few seconds.

Here’s the before and after. It’s a very subtle difference, but one that can set you apart from those photographers who aren’t able to capture this kind of expression. It’s one more reason parents will hire you, because try as the might, they can’t get this kind of photo with their cell phone.

More Tips for Keeping Kids Engaged

1. Become Friends

Even though the parents are paying the session fee, the kids are the ones that are necessary to win over to have a successful family or child photo shoot. After a quick greeting to the parents, establish yourself as a playmate as soon as possible after the meeting the children. Get down on their level, introduce yourself directly to the little ones, and tell them all about the fun you are going to have.

2. Be Silly

Kids love adults who can be as silly as they are. Have a few simple, age-appropriate jokes to tell, complain about how your son made you finish your carrots for lunch and makes you go to bed early, be prepared to imitate some favorite characters popular with the under-five set, and ask the parents ahead of time for any songs or games that always make their children laugh. Download apps that make funny noises and practice using it from inside your pocket or ask the parents to stand behind you and use it.

3. Have “Secrets”

Children love having “secrets” from their parents. Gain their trust and allow them to have fun by creating some fun “secrets” just between you and them. If you know that their parents are going to take them out for ice cream or to pick out a toy after the photoshoot, ask the parents to allow you to be the one to share this secret with the children during the photo shoot to get great, natural smiles.

Any time of year, ask the children what they are hoping their parents will get them for Christmas or their birthday and promise not to tell. Kids also love playing tricks on their parents. Have parents sit down and say loudly that you are taking a couples portrait while instructing the kids to play a trick on their parents, such running up to them and tickling them or acting silly to make their parents laugh.

4. Have a “Friend” on Your Camera

Very young children may be intimidated by the camera. Even though their parents may take their photo all the time with their phones, it may be the first time they have seen a DSLR. Solve this problem quickly by telling them that a creature/friend you created lives in your camera. Ask kids to look for the creature/friend from time to time to get good eye contact with the camera. Also, consider getting an inexpensive attachment for your camera, such as a

Also, consider getting an inexpensive attachment for your camera, such as a Shutter Hugger or a more versatile attachment that fits in your hotshoe like a DaisyGrip, which can hold a puppet or even a phone that can display the child’s favorite character or video. Even babies will turn to look at a bird that is squeaking on your camera.

5. Incorporate Movement

It’s unrealistic to expect very young kids to sit still. Scout your location ahead of time and identify at least 3-5 spots for photos. Incorporate games that get kids up and moving in your photos or take a few breaks to allow kids to shake it out. Races and dance contests are always a hit with little ones.

When you win over your youngest clients not only will you get fantastic photos with natural expressions but you may find that you have a great time during your family photoshoots. If you are really good, you may even get invited over for a playdate some day!

