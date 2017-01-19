Fuji is Not Pulling Punches with The New X-T20 and X100F

It may be the start of the new year, but Fuji is not pulling any punches and is coming out strong. In addition to the GFX 50S, Fujifilm is updating two of its more popular cameras with the new X100F and ant the X-T20.

The X-T20 sits below the pro class of camera that Fujifilm offers; this does not mean that it is anything but. Like its predecessor the X-T10, the X-T20 packs much of the technology from the flagship X-T2 in a smaller more affordable package. Fuji stuffed a 24.3MP X-Trans III image sensor, a touch-screen rear display, a built-in EVF, a 91-point focus system with phase and contrast detection, the X-Processor Pro, and 4K video capture.

The X-T20 has a boasts a modest 5fps capture rate, falling short of the 8fps supported by the X-T2, but it does retain weather sealing One of the biggest improvements to the X-T20 is the inclusion of 4K video recording. A video option is now present on the Drive Dial, and users will have access to Film Simulation effects during recording, including ACROS.





At a Glance:

24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor

Tilting touchscreen LCD

Base ISO extended to 12,800

New ACROS film simulation with optional grain simulation (available on all simulations)

91 AF points, with 40% of the imaging area covered by phase detection points

Improved AF algorithm with better accuracy on low-contrast and finely detailed subjects

AF speed as fast as 0.06 seconds

2,360K-dot OLED viewfinder

4K video (3,840 by 2,160) at 29.97p, 25p, 24p, 23.98p and 100 Mbps

Full HD video at 60 fps

Interval shooting with unlimited frames

Electronic shutter with speeds up to 1/32,000 s

Eye detection AF

Wi-Fi control

Weather and dust resistant to 32°F

The X-T20 is available in It will sell in silver or black, and it’s priced at $899 in the US for the body only and will ship in February. There are a couple of kit options, including one with the XF 18-55mm for $1,199 and another with the XC 16-50mm for $999.

Fujifilm XF 50mm F2 R WR

Also released by Fuji is a new X Lens, the XF 50mm F2 R WR. The XF 50mm f/2 R WR continues the trend of compact high-quality lenses that we have come to expect from Fuji. The weather-sealed, low-cost, f/2 prime features a 76mm equivalent focal length, and it weighs just 7 ounces. The lenses are available in black or silver for $449 from B&H and will be available in late February.

Fujifilm X100F

Last, but not least is the update to the magical X100T, the X100F. While the X100F does not have a major exterior overhaul, featuring the same 23mm f/2 lens and the same body design, the internals are a different story. The sensor is not the 24.3 MP X-Trans III APS-C chip used in the X-T20, X-T2 along with the X-Processor Pro. The X100F also boasts a hugely improved AF system, featuring 49 phase-detect AF points for even faster focusing.

At a Glance:

24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor

23mm f/2 lens

Advanced hybrid viewfinder

User-adjustable magnification in rangefinder mode for improved focusing accuracy

60 fps electronic viewfinder

Realtime parallax correction

Improved performance times, including 0.5-second startup time, 0.2-second shooting interval, 0.01-second shutter lag, and AF speed as fast as 0.08 seconds

91 AF points, with 40% of the imaging area covered by phase detection points

New ACROS film simulation with optional grain simulation (available on all simulations)

Built-in ISO dial

Built-in three-stop ND filter

Electronic shutter with speeds up to 1/32,000 s

Digital teleconverter option with 50mm and 70mm-equivalent angles of view

Interval shooting with unlimited frames

Wi-Fi control

Physical upgrades include the implementation of a joystick on the rear of the camera, which will help users adjust and control the AF point more easily, a new shutter speed with integrated dial, and a C position on the exposure compensation dial for setting the amount in-camera from -5 to +5 EV. A redesigned back moves all the buttons to the right side of the camera, making one-handed operation possible.

The X100F is available in black or Silver and is being announced alongside the new WCL-X100 II Wide and TCL-X100 II Tele lenses. Pre-orders are open now for $1299 at B&H.