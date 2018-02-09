Free RGG EDU Beer Photography & Retouching Tutorial | Full Scale 9 Hour Course

It’s beer photography, sure, but it’s more than that, which is why it’s worth your time.

6 years ago the tutorial space was a lot less crowded than it is today. It seems you can’t so much as flip a page or click a link without seeing a new tutorial or workshop. On the surface that’s a good thing because there are a lot of options, but there’s also a lot of rubbish to sift through.

At SLR Lounge good education has been the backbone of what we do for longer than 6 years, which is also why we really developed SLR Lounge Premium. But that experience with creating high quality education allows us to recognize it in others, and it is with no hesitation that we can say RGG EDU puts out the kind of material you sift through the rubble to find. And this one is free.

As stated at the start, this is about beer photography but it’s more than that, and there’s a lot of value here regardless of your actual interest level in beer, and it’s being taught to you by someone whose client list reads like the top shelf at your local bar, Robb Grimm. Robb has shot for the likes of Woodford Reserve, Bombay Sapphire, Budweiser, Grey Goose, Wild Turkey, and the list goes on, and you get the feeling watching this that there’s little held back – he just lays it out.

While there is a focus on beer, it’s how Robb approaches lighting, how he uses equipment, the reasons he gives for everything he does is probably the most valuable part of this. It’s insight you don’t typically get in a book, and it’s practical. You’ll also learn how to think about this from the perspective of a client, and that changes the dynamic of everything. And Robb tells you that in a market of over 5000 micro breweries, there’s work out there to be had.

Do understand this is not a teaser, but a full 9 hour course. Check it out, and download the full course here. And when you do, you’ll also get a 20% discount code for use on any other RGG EDU course.

Get Course here.