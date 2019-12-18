It didn’t take long for Adobe to make good on their promise to release updates for Adobe Photoshop for the iPad. While this may be a short list of additions, it’s a very welcome one and we’ll just dive right into that list from Adobe below;

Select Subject: Select Subject uses Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning technology to enable you to automatically select the subject of an image to speed up complex selections. This feature on the iPad works exactly the same as on Photoshop on the desktop and produces the same results.

Cloud documents: Depending on the size of your file and your network performance, you can see up to 90% faster uploads and downloads of cloud documents.

User interface polish: Responding to customer feedback, we've polished workflows and experiences across the application with improvements to the user interface to make it more consistent and easier to use, along with some key usability improvements related to layer and layer adjustment controls and text entry

Announced and released during Adobe MAX just a few weeks ago, this week Adobe added their first update to the app with the focus on Sensei AI-powered Select Subject tool which should be familiar to those using the desktop version, but will be a VERY welcome addition to those using the app on their mobile device! This updated feature should make it easier to create complex selection with just a quick tap of the finger.

Naturally, just like the desktop version, the AI powered tool won’t work smoothly on every type of image. Naturally favoring those where the subject is clearly defined when compared to the background and foreground, but regardless, it should provide a much quicker starting point when making complicated selections for editing on the iPad.

the team is working to optimize it for a greater volume of scenarios and it will continuously get better. – Pam Clark

Additionally updated was the rollout of performance improvements to the upload and download experience of Cloud Based Documents. This enhancement should be live already for PSD’s of 75mb and larger while improvements for smaller files will ship in the next update.

Lastly, the UI in general has been updated based on user feedback to polish the workflow and experience across the application as a whole. These updates should make it more consistent and easier to use, along with some key usability improvements related to layers and layer adjustment controls

To read about all of these updates in more detail, check out the Adobe Blob post here or for new and current subscribers to the Adobe Creative Cloud, just update your apps and test it out yourself!