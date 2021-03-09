On Think Stupid Simple, we talked with portrait photographer Sue Bryce. With over 30 years of experience, Sue’s distinct style and approach to contemporary glamour portraits have become the modern face of portraiture. From having owned and operated her own 7-figure photography studio, to now teaching tens of thousands of photographers around the world how to do the same, Sue is the force behind Sue Bryce Education, The Portrait Masters, and The Portrait Masters Conference.

In this episode of the podcast, we dive deep into the personal developments Sue made over the course of her career, from learning how to negotiate the value of her own work to prioritizing her own well being as well as the the importance of confronting your shortcomings and weaknesses in order to come back stronger and more capable as an individual.

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

➜ Visit our Website: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/

➜ Listen on Spotify: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spotify

➜ Listen on Apple: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/apple

➜ Listen on Spreaker: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spreaker

➜ Listen on Google Podcasts: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/google

➜ Listen on Youtube embedded below or click here to subscribe

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

Asking For More

Get Punched in the Face

Learn more about Sue on her Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.