Despite the ubiquity of drones and the surplus of so-so aerial photographs shared across the Internet, there’s still magic left in the once novel genre, especially when placed in the right hands. In an incredible new aerial photography book, Eyes over the World: The Most Spectacular Drone Photography, author Dirk Dallas presents a carefully curated collection of over 200 visually stunning #fromwhereidrone images from more than 125 photographers that were taken on all seven continents! The book, which also includes forewords from acclaimed photographers Chris Burkard and Benjamin Grant, offers a fresh perspective on aerial photography.

“When we look at the world from high above, we see things in a way we could never imagine from the ground. New colors come into view, patterns emerge, we can see and understand the entirety of structures or landscapes.” – Benjamin Grant

In the images that line the 50+ beautifully designed spreads, we’re treated to breathtaking overhead views of a diverse range of landscapes, from bustling city grids to winding coastlines, from barren deserts to snow-covered tundras. Each environment provides an inspiring canvas for the photographers, and no two captures look alike – even when taken over similar terrain. The photographs, each a study in composition, lighting, and color, elevate the genre to new heights and reveal the true creative potential of aerial photography.

While you can enjoy these photographs online, there’s something to be said about holding the book in your hand to take in this curated collection. It’s a tactile experience that the digital realm literally cannot touch, no matter how high-res the monitor. Moreover, from a quality standpoint, the publisher went all in to produce a durable, heirloom quality book that will last a long time, so there are no worries in regards to picking this book up time and again to revisit the amazing images within.

From the Publisher:

“Paying homage to our breathtaking planet, this collection features a stunning range of natural wonders and man-made oddities captured by both luminaries and amateurs alike in the burgeoning drone-photography community.”

Images from the Book

More from the Publisher:

“Organized geographically, EYES OVER THE WORLD can also be used as a catalog of all the wonders the Earth has to offer. The book is sure to be a hit with the growing legion of drone photographers, shutterbugs, world explorers, and arm-chair travelers alike.”

The book’s author, Dirk Dallas, is an FAA Part 107 drone pilot, designer, photographer, professor of digital media, and founder of the “From Where I Drone” blog and Instagram account, which has more than 235,000 avid followers.

You can purchase the book on Amazon here.

All images displayed with permission from the publisher of the book. Do not copy, modify or republish these images with out direct consent from the copyright holder.