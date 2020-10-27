Whether you’re a vlogger, photographer, or film maker, having a smart phone tripod at the ready can make a lot of difference for your photo and video creation. Whether you’re shooting a time lapse or recording a quick, on-the-fly video, a good tripod allows you to create content anywhere, even if you’re by yourself.

The best tripods for iPhones and smartphones are ultra-compact and lightweight, yet sturdy and versatile. The ideal iPhone or android tripod is easy to carry around in a pocket or a bag, making it convenient to use and easy to access. After testing dozens of tripod and gimbal solutions, we’ve come up with our favorite iPhone and smartphone tripods for content creators on the go.

Mobile by Peak Design

Mobile by the Peak Design Team is an entire ecosystem of mounts, cases, accessories, and chargers. With a sleek design, magnetic connections that snap together with a clean, crisp satisfaction, and a versatile set of attachments, this is one of the most innovative tripods for the iPhone that we’ve ever seen. This case and system is currently only available for the iPhone.

See Pricing on: Kickstarter

Manfrotto PIXI with Universal Smartphone Clamp

A solid tripod that doubles as A Clamp kit, the Manfrotto PIXI with Universal Smartphone Clamp is ideal for those who want to save money and avoid buying separate components. It works well for smartphones and cameras alike thanks to the integral ball head. The Manfrotto PIXI is solidly built from stainless steel and is stable enough to take incredible images using most of the smartphones available on the market. Weighing in at just 0.49 lbs./220 gr, this tripos is ultra-compact and easy to carry everywhere.

See Pricing on: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Joby GorillaPod Mobile Mini

Featuring a design that’s often imitated, the Joby GorillaPod Mobile Mini has flexible legs and a ball head that secures the smartphone in place. A great option for vloggers, this tripod is very small and lightweight and is easy to wrap around objects so you can get shots from just about any angle. It’s also a great option for those looking for a stable viewing stand. The rubberized jaw of the Joby GorillaPod Mobile Mini can handle even plus size smartphones, including iPhone Plus and Max models.

See Pricing on: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Adonit Photogrip

One of the few tripods out there that allows you to recharge a smartphone wirelessly while taking photos, the Adonit Photogrip also sports a built-in Bluetooth shutter button. This ultra-compact tripod remains lightweight even though it has a 3,000 mAH built-in battery. The Adonit Photogrip is available in black or white and comes with a neoprene bag to store and transport the tripod.

See Pricing on: Amazon

Joby GripTight PRO TelePod

This is another tripod from Joby, but one that doubles as an extending pole, being suitable for video creators working with smartphones and action cams. You can use the Joby GripTight PRO TelePod in both landscape and portrait mode, and the adjustable tilt also makes it suitable for selfies. The tripod comes with a removable Bluetooth remote shutter, making it easy to capture shots remotely. The GripTight PRO TelePod is a highly versatile choice as it includes a Pin Joint mount action for Go Pro cameras and a cold shoe PRO mount for accessories.

See Pricing on: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Square Jellyfish Metal Spring Tripod Mount

What makes the Square Jellyfish Metal Spring Tripod Mount different from other models is the rotating mount that can hold any size phone securely without the need of a stand. You can use it in both portrait and landscape orientation, and the tripod is an excellent choice not just for vloggers and videographers, but also for conference calls or simply for watching movies in bed. The Square Jellyfish Metal Spring Tripod Mount features four springs for a strong grip and a sturdy heavy duty clamp. It’s also compact enough to fit in your pocket.

See Pricing on: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Shoulderpod S2

Boasting a high-quality grip, the Shoulderpod S2 works as a tripod mount, traveler stand and filmmaker handle. It’s a solid portable solution for filming professionally with your smartphone. The Shoulderpod S2 comes with a tripod mount that’s compatible with smartphones of all sizes, a handle made from Sapeli wood for a comfortable grip, and a wrist strap for extra safety. You can use your smartphone with or without a case with this tripod, and the compact design makes it easy to carry everywhere.

See Pricing on: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Benro BK10 Mini Tripod and Selfie Stick

A compact mini tripod that doubles as a selfie stick, the Benro BK10 Mini is suitable for smartphones, Go Pros and small cameras. It’s also a good option for 360 cameras because its handle can convert to tripod legs. In the box you’ll find a 1/4-20 attachment, a removable ballhead, a Go Pro adapter, and Bluetooth remote that you can stow in one of the legs of the tripod. The Benro BK10 Mini has a maximum usable length of 33.8 inches and you can use it with the smartphone in a case.

See Pricing on: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed reading about the best iPhone and Smartphone tripods. We’ll update this list every year, so please make any recommendations in the comments below.