Whether we realize it or not, we typically judge video quality based on how smooth it looks. The smoother the footage, the more professional it appears. While shaky, handheld footage can be used for effect, it can also diminish the quality of the footage when used unintentionally. Before, a sudden jerk of the hand or some other random movement could ruin a shot. Such mediocre-looking videos should be a problem of the past, however, thanks to the availability of affordable, easy-to-use gimbals.

A gimbal is a mechanical stabilizer that utilizes at least two or three axes of rotation to keep your camera steady. The innovations we’re seeing in gimbals these days are yielding sophisticated options in smaller packages and more affordable prices. If you’re looking for the best gimbals for DSLR and mirrorless cameras, we’ve got you covered. While we won’t dive into a full review for any particular gimbal, we hope that our top picks for the best gimbal for DSLR and mirrorless cameras will give you more insight into which gimbal is right for you.

While this may sound like hyperbole, you can find basically everything you can ask for in a gimbal in the DJI RSC 2. Users of both mirrorless cameras and DLSRs can use this gimbal to great effect. The structural design of the DJI RSC 2 allows for easy storage and introduces the innovative “briefcase” shooting mode, which allows you to loosen the gimbal arm and sling it forward for a wider range of shooting angles. Also, the built-in OLED display allows for easy controls and access to settings without having to reach for the app on your phone. Super convenient.

Specifications:

Compatibility: DSLR/Mirrorless Cameras (up to 3 kilograms of weight)

Stabilization: Three-axis

Weight: 1.2 kilograms

Dimensions: 400 x 185 x 175 mm. (unfolded)

Battery Life: 14 hours (approximately)

Pros:

Useful panorama mode for stills

Built-in app comes with a lot of options, controls and settings

Cons:

Can be a learning curve for new photographers

Some cameras are not supported

Do you use mirrorless cameras for capturing images and videos? If you do, the DJI Ronin-S is a single-handed gimbal that works perfectly with your device. Although this gimbal is particularly weighty (see the specs below), which might put off mirrorless users who favor lightweight devices across the board, the weight does not limit the functionality it provides, including an integrated in-follow focus and a time-lapse mode that is accessible via app.

Specifications:

Compatibility: DSLR and mirrorless cameras (up to 3.6 kilograms of weight)

Stabilization: Three-axis

Weight: 1.8 kilograms

Dimensions: 202 x 185 x 486 mm.

Battery life: 12 hours (approximately)

Pros:

High-quality and durable build

Amazing payload capacity

Cons:

Not ideal for prolonged shooting

Photographers who use either Fujifilm X-T4 or Canon EOS R will find the DJI Ronin-SC a delight to work with. This gimbal comes with several features that will help you produce professional-quality videos. One of the highlights of this gimbal is the Active Track 3.0 that integrates your phone’s camera and the DJI built-in app. The Active Track 3.0 is a built-in app feature that allows you to track subjects with ease. There are only limited number of phones that support the Active Track 3.0 feature so be sure to check if your phone is listed.

Specifications:

Compatibility: DSLR and mirrorless cameras (up to 2 kilograms of weight)

Stabilization: Three-axis

Weight: 1.1 kilogram

Dimensions: 370 x 165 x 150 mm. (unfolded)

Battery life: 11 hours (approximately)

Pros:

Impressive stabilization

Build optimized for durability and longevity

Cons:

More suitable for light mirrorless cameras

Can feel heavy after prolonged use

Ideal for DSLR with heavy lenses and cinema camera set-ups, the Moza Air 2 promises smoother and more stunning footage for moving subjects and landscapes. This gimbal is capable of handling up to a maximum 4.2 kilograms of payload. With eight “follow” modes, this gimbal allows you to discover and expand your filmmaking potential for a reasonable price.

Specifications:

Compatibility: Mirrorless and DSLRs (up to 4.2 kilograms of weight)

Stabilization: Three-axis

Weight: 1.6 kilograms

Dimensions: 490 x 250 x 260 mm.

Battery life: 16 hours (approximately)

Pros:

Great stabilization and functionality

Reasonably-priced

Cons:

Takes at least 5 hours to fully charge

If lightweight is all you need, choosing to capture footage with a mirrorless camera makes sense. The FeiyuTech MG Lite is a gimbal suitable for CSCs (compact-system cameras) such as Panasonic or Sony. This lightweight gimbal can move 360-degrees, giving you adequate movement and direction while shooting. What’s more, the unobtrusive build of this device makes it a suitable companion for photographers and videographers on the move.

Specifications:

Compatibility: DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras (up to 1.6 kilograms)

Stabilization: Three-axis

Weight: 887 grams

Dimensions: 318 x 119 x 267 mm.

Battery life: 6 hours (approximately)

Pros:

Suitable for one-handed operation

360-degree camera rotation

Cons:

Firmware needs to be updated regularly

Note: What Is a 3-Axis Gimbal?

3-axis gimbals provide stability when shooting for the following motions: roll (similar to a rocking boat), tilt or pitch, and yaw (panning or left-to-right movement). Because of the maneuverability and professional results these gimbals provide, photographers and videographers commonly prefer to use 3-axis gimbals when filming all kinds of videos, including those for use in advertisements, product presentations, marketing materials, and more.

Conclusion

Professional photographers, and especially videographers, will benefit from adding a reliable gimbal to their list of gear. By investing in the best gimbal for DLSR and mirrorless cameras, you can produce professional footage that stands miles apart from typical handheld shots.

We hope that our selections of best gimbals for DSLR and mirrorless cameras help you in optimizing your video footages and expand your potential in filmmaking. Let us know your thoughts on these and other gimbals in the comment section below.