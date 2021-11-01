In a relatively short time, videos have become the most common medium of content shared on various apps and online platforms. Whether you plan to reach your audience on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube, you need to include video content creation in your workflow. A great video will help establish your brand, and/or make a significant impact with your viewers.

In terms of production value, one of the key elements for making professional-quality videos is stability. To capture smooth footage in-camera, you’ll need one tool in particular: a gimbal. Many cameras and mobile devices include optical or electronic features to assist in stabilizing your imagery, but nothing beats using a mechanical, gyroscopic-stabilized gimbal to produce professional-looking videos.

Luckily, gimbals have evolved rapidly over the last few years, and they’re now smaller and more affordable than ever! While they make gimbals for most sizes and styles of cameras, we’re going to focus on gimbals for the cameras that most of us carry around at all times – our smartphones. If you use an iPhone to create content, don’t miss our “best gimbal for iPhone” round up, which we’ll jump into now.

For iPhone users, it’s tough to beat the Zhiyun Smooth 4 as a go-to option for stability. Taking advantage of the advancements made in the iPhone’s camera, more and more people are utilizing this device for vlogging and creating other professional content as well.

The Zhiyun gimbal features several built-in controls and a large wheel for zooming or focusing. What’s more, this gimbal comes with a dedicated app so you can employ effects such as the “Vertigo” and moving time-lapse. The only downside for this app, really, is that Android users may experience unreliability, which makes this gimbal a slightly more desirable choice for iPhone users.

Specifications:

Stabilization – 3-axis

Dimensions – 328 x 123 x 105 mm.

Compatibility – Phones of 62 to 85 mm. width

Battery life – 12 hours (approximately)

When you’re looking to elevate your videos from meh to awesome, stabilize your iPhone with the DJI OM 4! Dubbed the leader in the smartphone stabilization category, this gimbal will exceed your expectations, no matter if you’re using an iPhone or an Android device.

The DJI OM 4 also beats most of the other gimbals when it comes to build-quality, weight, and functionality. One of the standout features of this lightweight gimbal is its magnetic mounting system, which allows you to attach and detach both iPhone or Android devices effortlessly.

To protect your device from heating up, the DJI OM 4’s motor is upgraded. This upgrade provides a polished, overall better stabilization feature.

Specifications:

Stabilization – 3-axis

Dimensions – 276 x 119.6 x 103.6 mm. (unfolded), 163 x 99.5 x 46.5 mm. (folded)

Compatibility – Phones of 67 to 84 mm. width

Battery life – 15 hours (approximately)

This gimbal’s compact size and portability make the Zhiyun Smooth X a winner on this best gimbal for iPhone list. If the Zhiyun Smooth 4 doesn’t appeal to you because of its additional weight, you’ll likely find this gimbal is perfect for you. Built with a plastic frame, the affordability of the Zhiyun Smooth X will allow you to elevate your video production quality for a small investment.

When it comes to the Smooth X gimbal’s stabilization feature, you can expect nothing but a smooth and great video. Another highlight for this gimbal is its swivel-friendly head that transforms a landscape video into a portrait one.

Specifications:

Stabilization – 3-axis

Dimensions – 508 x 57 x 56 mm. (with center post extended), 145 x 65 x 56 mm. (folded)

Compatibility – Phones of 50 to 90 mm. width

Battery life – 5.5 hours

Nowadays, it’s common to see dual functionality for devices. Smartphones such as iPhones are built with superior camera quality to accommodate portable yet excellent content creation. The same is true for devices like gimbals. With the Feiyutech Vimble 2, you’re not only buying a stabilizing device, but also investing in a selfie stick.

This gimbal, bundled with a selfie stick, has been on the market for quite some time. As a result, prices for this device have dropped. If you’re someone who’s into travel blogging or is always taking a selfie with a large group, this gimbal will likely suit your needs.

Specifications:

Stabilization – 3-axis

Dimensions – 323 x 118 x 110.5 mm.

Compatibility – Phones of 57 to 84 mm. width

Battery life – 5 hours (approximately)

Despite the variety of gimbals featured on this best gimbal for iPhone list, there are few that stand out because of an extra feature. This is where Zhiyun Smooth Q3 comes in with an extra flare, specifically, for those who vlog in low light. This gimbal for iPhone is built with a reversible fill light as an add-on with the usual stabilization feature.

Though the build of this gimbal is plastic and a bit flimsy, the Zhiyun Smooth Q3 makes an affordable choice for everyone who’s looking to stabilize their videos on a budget.

Specifications:

Stabilization – 3-axis

Dimensions – 90 x 127 x 279 mm.

Compatibility – 7-10 mm. thickness

Battery life – 15 hours

Conclusion

With the right gimbal for iPhone, you can say goodbye to annoying, shaky footage. You’ll soon be able to capture videos with exceptional quality. You’ll still need to focus on storytelling, audio quality, and other elements, but this gimbal will immediately improve the quality of your footage.

