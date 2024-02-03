What is a JPEG File?

JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group) is perhaps the most recognizable and widely used image file format. It is popular because of its efficient compression techniques, which significantly reduce file size while maintaining a reasonable image quality. Whether you are clicking photos on a camera/phone, or you are any sort of digital image artist, the .JPG file extension is your go-to option for saving and especially sharing your imagery.

This format uses what is called lossy compression, meaning some image data is lost or “thrown away” during the process of saving (creating) the image file. However, you can use less compression, which results in a higher quality image, or you can use more compression, which saves file space but results in a poorer qulaity image.

JPEGs are typically used for all kinds of digital photography & imaging; even if a camera captures images in a “raw” format initially, most photographs eventually become JPGs by the time they are shared and/or viewed online. This is due to their near-perfect balance of quality and file size.

What is a TIFF File?

TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) is favored for its high-quality image preservation. Unlike JPEG, TIFF can create image files with zero compression, or lossless compression, and these options ensure that there is near-zero loss of image quality.

This means that TIF is a preferred choice for image editing in professional settings, such as graphic design or publishing, where maintaining the original, highest-quality imagery is paramount.

Difference Between JPEG and TIFF Files

In the above example, you can clearly see that the image on the left has vibrant colors, crisp details, and smooth, subtle tones, while the image on the right has faded colors, slightly mushy details, and “blocky” tone transitions.

You might think that this representation is a perfect example of just how much better TIF is vesus JPG, however, you’d be wrong! The JPG image you see above was merely saved at its worst-possible settings, (extremely high compression) …and it was re-saved a half-dozen times, too! In other words, the above example is completely mis-representing how good a JPG image can actually look.

In reality, if you actually compare a TIF mage against a highest-quality JPG version of the same image, you will simply not see any difference whatsoever, at a glance. In fact, you’d have to zoom in to 200% to see even the faintest hint of lost detail in the JPG image. (See below)

The bottom line is this: JPG is a very powerful image file type, and virtually 100% of photographers and digital photographers should use the JPG format almost 99% of the time when they are exporting, sharing, or even printing their imagery.

However, there are plenty of instances in which using TIF is also highly desirable, so you must continue reading!

JPG vs TIF | Compression

JPEG uses lossy compression, which makes it more suitable for web use where smaller file sizes are essential. However, as demonstrated above, JPG has a very wide range of compression algorithms at its disposal. Adobe Lightroom offers a range from 1% to 100%, and Adobe Photoshop simplifies it as a range from 1-12. Either way, the highest quality settings for JPG compression can still save you more than 50% compared to either a raw or TIF file type, and the “worst” quality JPG compression can save you an incredible amount of space, although we don’t usually recommend it.

TIFF, on the other hand, often uses lossless compression, or fully uncompressed, making it ideal for editing and archiving high-quality images. Additionally, TIF files’ compression-related quality loss does not worsen if you open the same image a 2nd time, edit it some more, and then save it again. (With a JPG, each time you open it and perform an edit, your newly saved results will get a tiny bit worse!)

Lastly, TIF images offer 8-bit and 16-bit quality, the latter of which affords truly incredible image quality, especially in terms of preserving smooth tone/color transitions.

Therefore, TIF files, although significantly large, are a must-have for anyone who is doing a lot of image editing, re-saving, and expects to use the final result for anything that will be viewed in high-resolution or as a large print.

JPG vs TIF | Practical Usage

As you might imagine from our descriptions above, JPEG images are ubiquitous in digital photography and online platforms, including websites and social media. Even if you set your camera to shoot in “RAW”, and even if you edit some files in Photoshop as TIFs here and there, inevitably virtually all your images will eventually be shared as JPG files.

The simple reason for this is that JPG is the ubiquitous file format of virtually the entire internet, and most web-based apps and platforms. The internet simply has a terrible time viewing TIF files, as well as various raw files or PSD files.

JPG vs TIF | File Size

Everything we’ve discussed so far is actually very good news, because it means our modern digital world is highly optimized. JPEG files are smaller, in terms of their MB/KB file size. (To be clear: saving a raw image as a JPG does not necessarily reduce its resolution “size”, you can save a full-resolution JPG file and still save a lot of file space!

This makes JPG perfect for both sharing and storing large numbers of images.

TIFF files are significantly larger, due to their minimal compression, which can double, triple, or quadruple your storage needs almost immediately.