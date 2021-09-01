Shopping for a backpack that will keep your photography equipment safe and organized without breaking the bank? With a plethora of backpacks options out there, each with different sizes, features, and quality levels, the decision is not always an easy one. To help, we have picked the five best camera backpacks ones for carrying DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, lenses and accessories. See our list below:

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 is our pick for the camera backpack. It’s light, stylish and durable. While many bags carry more gear, non combine style and functionality quite like this one.

This backpack can support up to 30L while weighing only at 2 kilos, maximum- because it is made with 400D double poly-coated DWR-nylon canvas shell and anodized aluminum/glass “UltraZips” along with 900D waterproof bottom liner!

Capacities:

Space for a 15-inch laptop

Compartment for a 10-inch tablet

Can fit one to two full size cameras

Can fit four to five lenses

Comes with dividers that form as shelves

What Makes it Unique:

“UltraZips” weatherproof zips suitable for one-handed access.

“FlexFold” detachable minimal padding dividers for keeping your accessories organized.

Need a backpack that can accommodate A LOT of camera gear and fit in an airplane cabin? Then, the Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II is for you!

This 2-kilo backpack features ballistic nylon construction with padded compartments to safeguard cameras. It also has a pull-out waterproof cover to protect against rain or dirt.

Capacities:

Compartment for a 13-inch laptop

Modifiable dividers to fit one drone

Can fit a medium-sized tripod

Can store DSLR with 24-70 mm f2/8 lens attached

Compartment for a GoPro

Space for a 360 camera

What Makes it Unique:

Comes with a hip belt for paid-in accessories such as ProTactic Bottle Pouch, ProTactic phone case, and utility bag.

Built-in frontal loops for additional accessories and items that won’t fit the bag.

Designed with a top-access zips, side-access, and a U-shaped back opening that suits every photographer’s preferred access mode.

Considered to be one of the heavy-hitters when it comes to build material and design, the Wandrd Prvke is a top choice for photographers who prioritize durability. Unlike other camera backpacks, it is built with Robic 1680D Ballistic Nylon and waterproof tarpaulin. This backpack is capable of withstanding the typical wear and tear while giving your camera maximum protection against weather-induced concerns.

Donning the unique tote-style appeal, photographers (even with small body frames) can easily carry this 2-kilo backpack with its foam back panels and padded shoulder straps.

Capacities:

Compartment for a 15-inch laptop

Can house a pro-size DSLR with its lens attached

Dividers for 3 small lenses and a flash

What Makes it Unique:

Expandable roll top for additional 5L capacity.

Removable camera cube so you can transform the backpack for casual or light use.

Magnetic tote handles for easy-grabbing.

This sturdy, well-built camera backpack is ideal for those who want to carry all the gear they need on a long hike. The nylon exterior and thick padding provide protection from bumps and bruises while you walk along trails in search of your perfect shot.

It also has lots of pockets (both inside and out), adjustable shoulder straps with waist belt included, so it can be worn comfortably and with stability.

Capacities:

Compartment for a drone.

Space for a 13-inch laptop.

A divider for a pro DSLR with lens (up to 70-200 mm f2/.8) attached to it.

Compartment for at least 3 more lenses.

Additional space for accessories.

What Makes it Unique:

Customizable Velcro dividers.

Frontal flap with tripod clasps.

Ergonomic design with elevated pads for increased airflow.

A photographer does not only work his magic after an image is captured. A lot of the awesomeness comes alive during post-processing. This is one of the main reasons why most photographers have to carry their trusted laptops with them.

The good thing is, the Tenba DNA 15 offers a practical, all-around, weatherproof solution for keeping your camera and your laptop with you at all times. Compared to other camera backpacks, the Tenba DNA 15 offers a sturdy build that comes close from the quality of other items in this list.

Capacities:

Laptop compartment for a 15-inch laptop.

Ideal space for a mirrorless or DSLR with 4-6 lenses.

Minimal area for accessories (battery, business cards and SD cards).

Side pocket for a tripod (must be secured with built-in side traps).

What Makes it Unique:

Slide-out compartment is a stand-out from other backpacks as you can access items with greater ease.

Roll top entrance is ideal for reaching items located in the cavernous interior.

Bonus Tip – What to Look for In a Camera Backpack

Depending on the type of photography you’re currently engaged in, a lot of factors must come into play before you decide on your next camera backpack. It is best to look into what type of equipment you often bring, whether you’ll need something that is weather-resistant or rugged, or choosing between a professional or casual-looking bag. In particular, answer these questions before making the purchase:

Does the style match my use? For example, you wouldn’t want to take a backpack with a outdoor aesthetic to a wedding.

We hope this list helps you on your hunt for your next camera backpack. You may also be interested in our list of the best camera bags, Don’t forget to leave your comments below and share us your thoughts.