Announcing The Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6 Full Frame Mirrorless Cameras | Finally

“All the expertise Nikon has acquired over the past 100 years has been poured into this camera.”

‘These cameras’, to be precise. After months of anticipation, weeks of teases and days of ‘leaks’, Nikon has officially announced the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 full frame mirrorless cameras. The two units are Nikon’s first push into the world of full frame mirrorless, in a move the company has effectively labeled as their step into the next 100 years – in many ways an admission that the days of the DSLR are over.

Both the Z 7 and Z 6 come in the same form factor, meaning they both share the same body and new Z-Mount, despite housing different capabilities, reminiscent of the Sony A7 line. They also share the same new EXPEED 6 processor; a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen LCD; in-camera image stabilization (IBIS), familiar Nikon controls and button placement/progression; weather-sealing; 4K video; hybrid AF, and BSI CMOS sensors. However, unlike the A7 line, both Nikon Z cameras also get the same electronic viewfinder (EVF) with 3.69 million dots and 0.8x magnification.

Where the units differ is really in resolution and autofocus, even though the AF area coverage on both sensors is approximately 90%. The flagship Nikon Z 7 uses a ‘new’ 45.7 megapixel BSI full-frame sensor reminiscent of the D850, and with 493 on-chip phase-detect autofocus points. The Nikon Z 6, on the other hand, has a 24.5 megapixel BSI full-frame CMOS sensor with 273 on-chip phase-detect autofocus points. The lower res Z 6 will do up to 12 frames per second, and the Z 7 up to 9. However, both cameras will run significantly slower with continuous exposure metering, in the 5.5 FPS range.

Beyond those more typical stats, however, there are two truly significant changes to normal Nikons: Nikon has outfitted both units with only a single XQD card slot for memory (which is a first for Nikon), and there’s a new mount. There is no word yet on whether the cameras will be able to transmit data via cable to computer unlike the D850.

Above all the rest, however, it is the Z-mount that is the spine of the Z 7 and Z 6. Having been criticized for decades for their mount, Nikon has gone in a very different direction with the Z-mount, with it’s large inner diameter of 55mm, and a short flange focal distance of 16mm. Nikon claims this new mount it has opened up a new word of lens possibilities, and Nikon has announce the first 3:

Nikon has also announced the FTZ adapter, which will allow use of most of the legacy Nikon F-mount lenses(about 100 million units in circulation) and with full AF/AE functionality with more than 90 F-mount lenses. But it is also clear that F-mount is Nikon’s past, and they have announced a lens road map which shows the future really is in their mirrorless line, and even includes Z-lenses which will be up to 0.95.

We will be bringing you more about the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 in the coming days and will be hands on with them tomorrow, but you can pre-order yours below.

The Nikon Z 7 will be available September 27 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3399.95* for the body-only configuration, or for $3999.95* SRP as a kit with the new NIKKOR Z 24-70 f/4 S lens. The Nikon Z 6 will be available in late November for the $1995.95* SRP for the body only configuration, or for the $2,599.95* SRP with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens kit.

Find them here.

PRESS RELEASE DETAILS

NIKON INTRODUCES THE NEW NIKON Z MOUNT SYSTEM, AND RELEASES TWO FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERAS: THE NIKON Z 7 AND NIKON Z 6 MELVILLE, NY (AUGUST 23, 2018) – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the full-frame (Nikon FX–format) Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 mirrorless cameras, as well as NIKKOR Z lenses, featuring a new, larger-diameter mount to enable the next generation of ultimate optical performance. Mirrorless Reinvented The new Nikon Z mount system is comprised of mirrorless cameras and compatible NIKKOR Z lenses and accessories. This system has been realized through the pursuit of a new dimension in optical performance. It has inherited Nikon’s tradition of quality, superior imaging technology, intuitive operability and high reliability, all innovated from its digital SLR cameras. At the heart of the Z mount system is the new, larger-diameter mount, which unlocks further possibilities of lens design. The Z mount system will offer a variety of high-performance lenses, including the fastest lens in Nikon history, with f/0.951. Additionally, the new mount adapter will enable compatibility with NIKKOR F mount lenses, adding to the range of choices for photographers.