On Think Stupid Simple, we had with us Jerry Ghionis. Jerry is a Las Vegas based photographer and educator whose work spans multiple genres including wedding, portraits, fashion, and commercial. Having begun his career in Australia, Jerry quickly rose to prominence with his own highly successful photography studio before moving his life to America where he continued his legacy servicing top tier international clients and creating an expansive library of educational content. To date, he has garnered numerous prestigious accolades including Grand Master of WPPI and AIPP, and has helped countless photographers build successful businesses and brands.

In this episode, we’ll be going into a deep dive about his early days in Australia, how he navigated his way to prominence and international success, and shares his mantra and philosophy toward photography as a whole.

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

➜ Visit our Website: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/

➜ Listen on Spotify: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spotify

➜ Listen on Apple: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/apple

➜ Listen on Spreaker: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spreaker

➜ Listen on Google Podcasts: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/google

➜ Listen on Youtube embedded below or click here to subscribe

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, check out this excerpt from the episode where we talk about the effective ways to build a network of collaborators and creatives within the industry.

Learn more about Jerry and his education on his Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.