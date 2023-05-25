The Best Lens Rental Services

As a passionate photographer, you know that capturing those perfect shots often requires the right equipment. However, whether you’re a beginner photographer or an experienced professional, investing in an extensive lens collection can be a daunting task, not to mention a substantial financial commitment.

That’s where lens rental services come to the rescue, offering an affordable and convenient solution. In a previous article, we discussed why you should rent camera gear; and in this article, we will explore the top lens rental services available, each offering a vast range of lenses to suit your specific needs.

Why Should You Rent a Lens Or Camera?

In short, for those who didn’t read our entire article on “the why“, here’s what you need to know:

It’s a bad idea to buy a new product without handling it and working with it first, especially an expensive and/or long-term investment. Shopping online is very convenient, of course, but renting gear before you buy is an essential part of that experience.

Shopping online is very convenient, of course, but renting gear before you buy is an essential part of that experience. You want the best lens for the job, but each job can be different. In other words, some lenses can cost $5,000 or even $10,000+. Should you buy that lens for a job you only do once a year or less? Or should you compromise and use a far less capable lens? Trick question; rent the expensive lens ~once a year.

What To Look For In A Lens Rental Service

There are a few factors to consider when looking at the best lens rental service. We can cover them very briefly before getting to our recommendations:

Selection

Obviously, first and foremost you need to find a lens rental service that offers lenses for your camera mount. Usually, the biggest assortments for most camera systems will be offered by online rental services, while local rental services may only offer rentals for Canon, Nikon, and Sony cameras.

Price (Including Shipping Cost!)

Don’t just look at the one price tag; read the fine print! Is shipping included? If not, what does shipping cost? Some online rental services will appear to be a great deal at first, but when you add shipping, the value is equal to (or worse than) other options.

Lens Rental Insurance

Another cost that you should consider is insurance. Especially if the lens you’re renting is extremely expensive; you’ll want to have it covered by insurance, in case anything happens. Also, again, read the fine print: what is the deductible? Could you possibly violate or invalidate the insurance policy? Without insurance, do they require a credit card hold?

Customer Support & Policies

Speaking of fine print, you want to consider a few things besides the costs: Do they offer phone support? What are their policies and details regarding shipping times, return times, (lateness…) …and/or cancellations/refunds?

Online Or Local?

Many people are shopping (and renting) entirely online these days, however, there are still many benefits to renting locally. Especially if you’d like to see and hold a lens before renting it, of course, but also, if you just want to talk to someone face-to-face, check and see if you have local lens rental options!

Reviews & Reputation

Last but not least, a tip about reviews: Honestly, every product or service is going to have a few terrible reviews. Don’t worry about one or two “terrible service!” reviews! Instead, try and look for the reviews that describe their experience in great detail, good or bad, and use your judgment to interpret it.

The Best Lens Rental Services

BorrowLenses

BorrowLenses is a highly reputable lens rental service known for its large inventory and excellent customer service. Whether you’re looking for Canon, Nikon, Sony, or other major brands, BorrowLenses has plenty of gear for your next big project. Their flexible rental periods, competitive pricing, and nationwide shipping make it a reliable choice for photographers across the United States. They also offer local pickup at certain locations, as well as same-day delivery for the

LensRentals

If you’re looking for a lens rental service with an outstanding reputation for reliability and quality, look no further than LensRentals. Offering an impressive array of lenses and camera equipment, LensRentals prioritizes thorough equipment maintenance and rigorous testing to ensure optimal performance. Their knowledgeable support team is readily available to answer any inquiries and guide you to the perfect lens for your specific needs. With fast shipping options and affordable rates, LensRentals guarantees a hassle-free and enjoyable lens rental experience.

Adorama Rental

Adorama is a trusted name in the photography industry, known for its extensive selection of lenses and other camera gear. Catering to both amateurs and professionals, Adorama Rental boasts a diverse inventory that includes the latest lenses from top manufacturers. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their attentive service, which includes competitive pricing, flexible rental periods, and reliable nationwide shipping. With Adorama Rental, photographers can explore new creative possibilities without breaking the bank.

ProPhoto Rental

ProPhoto Connection is a local camera and lens rental shop based in Orange County, California. When it comes to specialized lenses and niche equipment, ProPhoto Rental is a go-to service. Whether you need macro lenses for detailed close-ups, tilt-shift lenses for architectural photography, or cine lenses for videography, ProPhoto Rental offers a curated collection to meet your unique requirements. Their attentive customer support and flexible rental policies ensure a seamless experience, allowing you to focus on capturing extraordinary images. NOTE: ProPhoto currently offers online reservations for their rentals, however, pickup and dropoff must be done in their store in Irvine, CA.

Lens Pro To Go

Lens Pro To Go is a trusted lens rental service that offers a wide range of lenses for photographers nationwide. With a user-friendly website and fair pricing, Lens Pro To Go is one of the original online lens rental shops. Also, Lens Pro To Go is one of the few online rental services to include shipping in their prices.

Aperturent

Aperturent is a popular lens rental service known for its extensive inventory and affordable rates. With a wide selection of lenses from major brands, Aperturent caters to photographers looking for reliable and cost-effective rentals. Their transparent pricing structure, friendly customer service, and nationwide shipping options make it a top choice for photographers seeking budget-friendly solutions. They also offer local pickup/dropoff in Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas, Texas.

Samy’s Camera

Samy’s Camera is a renowned camera store that also offers in-person lens rental services at four California store locations. Samy’s is a trusted source for photography professionals, with a comprehensive selection of lenses from various manufacturers, as well as one of the biggest assortments of other equipment such as studio lighting kits. Their rental process is straightforward, and their knowledgeable staff is always available to provide in-person expert advice. With competitive pricing and flexible rental options, Samy’s Camera is a reliable partner for photographers in need of high-quality lenses.

Conclusion | Best Lens Rental Service

Lens rental services provide photographers with the opportunity to explore their creativity and expand their photographic capabilities, without the burden of hefty purchase prices. Before making any big investment, we strongly recommend renting any piece of camera equipment! The cost of renting each of your big purchases will be outweighed by the cost of making a bad purchase that you only come to regret after it is too late.

The lens rental services mentioned above – BorrowLenses, LensRentals, Adorama Rental, ProPhoto Rental, Lens Pro To Go, Aperturent, and Samy’s Camera – stand out for their extensive inventories, competitive pricing, and excellent customer service. The online rental options offer reliable nationwide shipping, and the local rental options offer friendly staff and a great customer experience.

Whether you’re a professional photographer or an enthusiast looking to enhance your skills, these lens rental services offer a wide range of lenses to suit various genres of photography. From standard zooms to specialty lenses, you can find the perfect gear for landscape photography, portraiture, wildlife photography, sports, macro, or any other creative endeavor you embark upon.

By utilizing lens rental services, you can not only test different lenses before buying, but also, experiment with new techniques or new genres of photography, and capture exceptional images without committing to a long-term investment.

So, whether you’re planning a once-in-a-lifetime photo shoot or simply want to try out the latest gear to see if it actually deserves a place in your camera bag, consider renting lenses from these reputable services. Embrace the opportunities they offer and unlock your creative potential as a photographer without the burden of owning an extensive lens collection!